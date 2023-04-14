AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JinkoSolar achieves AAA ranking in PV ModuleTech bankability ratings

PRNewswire April 14, 2023

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JinkoSolar has been ranked in the highest ‘AAA’ category in the Q1 release of PV-Tech’s ModuleTech bankability report, underlining the company’s industry-leading metrics across manufacturing and financial indicators and leadership in N-type TOPCon technology. 

According to its preliminary report for 2022, the company shipped 44.5GW of solar panels, including 10GW of its Tiger Neo N-type TOPCon product, representing an increase of 104.77% in revenue and 158.21% in net profit year on year. In the first quarter of the year 2022, the company became both the world’s first to exceed 100GW in cumulative shipments and the first to reach the 150GW shipment milestone in the second quarter 2023.

In order to support its technology leadership status, JinkoSolar continues to invest heavily in research and development, dedicating 10 billion RMB between 2020 and 2022 to areas including advanced cell and module technology and specialty processes.

The company’s new ranking also highlights its position as a leader in N-type TOPCon technology, which has been the catalyst for innovation and upgrade throughout the whole supply chain, from equipment to materials. This has resulted in fundamental changes to the technological advancement of the PV industry as a whole, with JinkoSolar’s leadership, manufacturing excellence and open eco-system platform enabling the world’s most advanced, cutting-edge technology to become commercially available for the first time.

Since its N-type TOPCon technology entered volume production in Q1 2022, the company has delivered hundreds of projects around the globe, enabling these to deliver more power and return on investment than had hitherto been possible. Building on the successful Tiger Neo’s 22% platform for module efficiency, JinkoSolar has enhanced the product’s mass production efficiency to 23% in 2023, with a product reaching an efficiency of 24% scheduled for 2024.

SOURCE JinkoSolar

