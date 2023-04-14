AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GLN International to hold promotional event to celebrate service area expansion

PRNewswire April 14, 2023
  • GLN QR payment service to be launched in Saipan, enabling payments in 9 regions
  • Various promotional event in Saipan, Guam and Taiwan for QR payment service

SEOUL, South Korea, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GLN International (CEO Kyungho Kim) announced that various promotional event will take place to celebrate the launch of GLN mobile service in Saipan starting from April 15th (local time).

Established in July 2021 as a subsidiary of Hana Bank, GLN provides cross border financial services including QR payment and ATM withdrawal service.

The event begins on April 15th (local time), offering a discount of $20 USD for purchases over $200 USD at T Galleria Duty Free stores in Saipan and Guam, and a discount of $10 USD for purchases over $100 USD at Macy’s Guam department store.

In addition, customers can enjoy a discount of 10 TWD when purchasing over 100 TWD at FamilyMart and Hi-Life convenience stores throughout Taiwan. Furthermore, a “Buy one, Get one event” is also being held at Everrich Duty Free stores located in airports and other locations in Taiwan, where customers can receive one additional product for free when purchasing a product worth 200 TWD or less.

Kyungho Kim, CEO of GLN International, stated, “GLN is expanding its service area through cooperation with domestic and overseas partners as a next-generation global network representing Korea.” He added, “We will lead digital innovation to provide customers with more convenient and reasonable global mobile payment services through mobile apps that they use in their daily lives.”

GLN’s crossborder mobile payment services are available on Hana Bank’s mobile app “Hana 1Q,” Hana Card’sHana Money,” and Viva Republica’s “Toss.” Detailed information about the event can be found on the GLN event website(glninternational.com/event).

With its expansion into Saipan, GLN’s services are now available in a total of nine global regions, including Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Laos, Guam, and Saipan. GLN’s commitment to provide a seamless payment experience to users around the world is evident in its rapid expansion and dedication to quality service.

 

