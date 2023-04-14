AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

FOTON delivers the 11 millionth vehicle, leading global market with new energy and intelligent technology

PRNewswire April 14, 2023

BEIJING, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — April 11th to 14th, Foton Global Partners Conference 2023 with the theme “TOGETHER WIN FUTURE” was held in Beijing China. More than 110 core distributors from 23 countries attended the event. At the main conference on the 13th, FOTON held the delivery ceremony of the global 11 millionth vehicle.

(PRNewsfoto/Foton International)

In fact, FOTON surpassed 10 million global sales in 2021, becoming the first to reach this mark in the shortest time, only 25 years. In the past two years, amid a global economic downturn, FOTON “ICE+BEV” dual-line strategy has begun to show results.

FOTON’s new energy technology reserve is powering the enhancement of its entire product line as demonstrated by the release of its new product. TUNLAND V’s power system includes hybrid, electric, and extended-range electric systems, with a chassis structure that adopts a front double-wishbone and a rear multi-link high-performance chassis, TUNLAND V can meet demands of strong off-road, high load-carrying, intelligence, and luxury car-level comfort.

Regarding fuel-powered vehicles by a competitive advantage of “SuperPowerTrain” core power chain with Foton Cummins, Foton ZF and leading global component suppliers, FOTON has achieved overall surpassing and leading in Southeast Asia and Latin America. In Colombia, FOTON has ranked second in the truck market for 3 consecutive years and has the highest market share for heavy-duty AMT products, while in the Philippines, FOTON has been the top-selling 7.5-ton light truck model for three consecutive years.

In terms of new energy, FOTON is the first company to commercialize hydrogen fuel cell and electric products since 2003. It successfully served the 2008 and 2022 Olympic Games. Now FOTON new energy products have passed the EU WVTA certification and are fully entering Italy, Poland, Spain, and other European countries.

In 2022, FOTON had delivered more than 1,400 electric buses in Latin America, becoming the brand with the highest market share of e-buses in the region. In markets such as Malta, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Egypt, FOTON have also achieved commercial operations.

FOTON’s overseas IOV system was officially launched, providing functions of fleet management, location services, fuel consumption analysis, three-electricity analysis and TCO management for both fuel new energy products. The system will be first applied in Singapore, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 2.26 million connected vehicles, FOTON will empower global users’ business value.

SOURCE Foton International

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.