LONGi presents Hi-MO 6 at Korea’s Green Energy Expo

DAEGU, South Korea, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi has exhibited at the 2023 edition of Green Energy Expo in Daegu, Korea, showcasing its Hi-MO 6 module, Sinan system and green energy solutions.

The Hi-MO 6 module in particular, designed exclusively for the global distributed consumer market and featuring the company’s proprietary HPBC technology, attracted significant interest at the event.

Jongwon Choi, head of LONGi’s local office, commented: ‘For the Korean market, LONGi continues to make it possible to meet the demands of local customers for energy transformation and carbon reduction, and has met a very positive response.’

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/longi-presents-hi-mo-6-at-koreas-green-energy-expo-301799639.html

SOURCE LONGi