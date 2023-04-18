AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Etherendy is the world’s first tokenized artefact collection. The new era of NFT’s is here.

PRNewswire April 19, 2023

“Etherendy” is the first brand to create a link between traditional art collections and cutting-edge blockchain technology. A unique 500-piece handmade classic tile set that will be sold as the world’s first “phygital” tokenised art collection.

NEW YORK, AMSTERDAM and HONG KONG, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The media is increasingly talking about NFTs and digital collectibles that will combine digital and physical artworks in 2023. A pioneering initiative will launch the first collection in April, where NFT technology meets traditional art to create a unique value.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9160951-etherendy-first-tokenized-artefact-collection/ 

Physical artefacts of the Etherendy premier collection.

The “Etherendy” is a speciality that is a novelty in both appearance and value, even for those who have been following the non-fungible token market for a long time. Unlike traditional NFTs, the collection now being released consists not only in digital form but also of physical artefacts. This means that each piece in the “Etherendy” collection is a valuable and unique work of art in its own right. Not just classic European art, respected and well-known collectibles, but a token speciality, the value of which is that only the limited edition that is being released now exists. All items are hand-painted, hand-gilded and individually serial numbered by the collection and by the 197 years old  European classic manufacturer as well. 

“Etherendy” tokens are dynamic, which means they have multiple utilities on them. Most utilities are working as serious discounts for the next Etherendy token sales. Their collection value will be the basis for some interactive collaborations in the future, where Etherendys can be used as item boosters or treasure tokens in selected projects.

While the collection is a fusion of classic art and digital technology, the organisers expect that their customers will expect more special things from the project.

By purchasing tokens, the owner will have the physical artwork(s) for free as part of the token. Collectors will also participate in a collectible metagame, with a grand prize and organised around the collection’s unique colour marking on the tokens, which is in the centre of the game.

The creators of “Etherendy” hope to attract art collectors with other super limited edition collections in the future, so this one, which is being released now, can be seen as a kind of introduction. They believe that the combination of classical art and cutting-edge blockchain technology will create value and renew the market for collectible classical and digital artworks.

Collectors and investors interested in the collection can find more information on the Etherendy website.

Etherendy Logo

 

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/etherendy-is-the-worlds-first-tokenized-artefact-collection-the-new-era-of-nfts-is-here-301800659.html

SOURCE Etherendy

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.