AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • economy (general)

20+ Leaders of Hangzhou’s Digital Tech Economy Exhibit at InnoEX

PRNewswire April 18, 2023

HONG KONG, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hangzhou, capital of East China’s Zhejiang province, is aiming to reshape itself as the leader of the national digital economy.

In 2019, Hangzhou’s “City Brain” made its debut in Hong Kong. After a three-year hiatus, Hangzhou led a delegation of more than 20 companies and institutions at the forefront of the city’s digital economy to Hong Kong to showcase their accomplishments at the 2023 InnoEX, from April 12 to 15.

Hangzhou’s 270-square-meter booth is where a wide array of application scenarios such as the City Brain 2.0, the Hubin Smart Business District application platform and Asian Games Park command center were on display. More than 20 tech leaders gave presentations on their highlights, 6 companies debuted new products and technologies.

The AI-powered smart city platform Hangzhou City Brain 2.0, a community-centered project, seeks to redefine the neighborhood of tomorrow by promoting projects that lead to better housing and transportation solutions for all members of society. The China Vision Valley project focuses on the whole of the visual intelligence industrial chain to create an advanced manufacturing cluster the can serve as a model for the future of industrial development.

The global digital trade portal co-developed by Informa Markets and Hangzhou Expo Group promises to serve as an adjunct to the world’s leading exhibition venues by integrating premium business trade resources and making them available globally through a digital platform, providing exhibitors and visitors with precise and professional trade services while enabling them to connect with a vastly expanded selection of potential clients, partners and suppliers from around the world during the exhibition period. 

At the Hangzhou special promotion conference, Digital and Intelligent Hangzhou, Envisioning the Future, businesses, organizations and government agencies from Hangzhou and Hong Kong signed three memorandums of understanding (MOUs): the Global Digital Trade Expo Collaboration, the Hangzhou-Hongkong Science and Technology Collaborative Innovation Platform, and the Strategic Cooperation between Hangzhou Expo Group and PICO, opening up new spaces and possibilities for cooperation between the two cities.

More than 60 Hong Kong businesses and institutions participated in the “Digital + Service + Manufacturing Coupling and Symbiosis” HangzhouHong Kong high-end service industry promotion conference, among them, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Blackstone, with a focus on bilateral investment and development as well as practical cooperation in the high-end service sector.

News Source: Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Hangzhou Municipal People’s Government

SOURCE Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Hangzhou Municipal People’s Government

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.