BNI® SURPASSES 300,000 MEMBERS, STRENGTHENS POSITION AS WORLD’S LARGEST REFERRAL NETWORKING ORGANIZATION

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BNI® (Business Network International) has announced that it has surpassed the 300,000 Member milestone, further solidifying its position as the largest referral networking organization in the world.

Founded in 1985, BNI has been helping business professionals grow their business through a structured, positive, and supportive business networking program. BNI provides a platform for Members to build relationships and pass referrals to one another, resulting in a steady stream of new business for Members. The organization has seen a steady increase in membership over the years and has now passed a significant milestone of 300,000 Members worldwide.

“Celebrating our 300,000 Member milestone is not only a significant achievement but also a clear demonstration of the transformative power of the network effect,” says Graham Weihmiller, Chairman & CEO of BNI. “By bringing together a diverse community of entrepreneurs and business leaders, we have created a platform that unlocks new opportunities, fosters meaningful connections, and drives success for Members of BNI. This milestone reaffirms our unwavering commitment to empowering our Members to achieve their goals and aspirations through the strength of our collective network.”

BNI’s expanding membership serves as evidence of the referral networking program’s efficacy and the commitment of its Members. Through regular meetings held in local Chapters, BNI Members establish connections and exchange referrals, generating a consistent flow of new business opportunities. This allows Members to grow their business ventures using the potent marketing tool of word-of-mouth promotion. In fact, BNI referrals convert to revenue 55% of the time1 and referrals received from BNI Members convert to business 38% quicker than leads from other sources2.

BNI is dedicated to supporting business professionals worldwide by providing them with the tools, training, and support they need to succeed. With its global community of Members, BNI is poised to continue its growth and impact in the years to come.

About BNI®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world’s largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 300,000+ Member-businesses participating in over 10,900+ BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 77+ countries around the globe. Since inception in 1985, BNI has proudly helped 1.9 million businesses garner over $164 billion USD in revenue3. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a chapter, go to www.bni.com. BNI’s philosophy is centered on Givers Gain® and BNI’s motto is Changing the Way the World Does Business®. To learn more about how BNI works, watch this short video here. If you are interested in learning how you can visit a BNI Chapter for free, please reach out to our Support Team at (800)-825-8286 (USA) or [email protected] (internationally).

1. This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data as of December 2022 and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide over the last 12 months. Factors influencing results for BNI Members include but are not limited to length of time in BNI, level of participation with their BNI Chapter, industry type, market location, Chapter size, and maturity of the Member business. 2. This information is based on a BNI Member survey conducted in December 2022 (n=10,934). Factors influencing results for BNI Members include but are not limited to length of time in BNI, level of participation with their BNI Chapter, industry type, market location, Chapter size, and maturity of the Member business. 3. This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide from 1985 to 2023.

