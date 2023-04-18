AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

A High-Flying Start to 2023 for GO7

PRNewswire April 19, 2023

First-quarter accomplishments include a new brand launch, partnering with several global airlines and solidifying the leadership team

LONDON, MIAMI and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GO7, a travel technology company committed to helping travel brands transform their operations by putting power back into their hands, has had a very active start to 2023. From the new brand launch in January and the structuring of the GO7 leadership team to the expansion of client relationships with regional and global airlines, GO7 has embarked on its inaugural year with significant growth and industry-wide impact.

GO7 Logo

“GO7 was built to move fast and innovate with agility, and that’s exactly what we’ve done in the first quarter of this year,” says Meir Hadassi Turner, CEO of GO7. “There’s a unique confluence of opportunities in the aviation industry right now, and we’re confident that our approach, growth path, and Q1 performance reflect that energy and enthusiasm.”

The birth of the GO7 brand 

In January, the former 777 Travel officially became GO7, a brand dedicated to re-architecting traditional airline solutions and transforming travel. The new brand identity unifies and streamlines the complementary business units under the GO7 banner, including Air Black Box, WorldTicket and AeroCRS, and provides global solutions for over 185 airlines and rail operators, including global ticketing and distribution services, loyalty and payment platforms, and baggage and disruption solutions.

Part of creating the GO7 brand was installing a highly experienced leadership team to achieve the company’s core mission of unencumbering airlines and travel brands from conventional approaches to technology and the travel experience. Meir Hadassi Turner, formerly CEO of AeroCRS, was named GO7’s Chief Executive Officer alongside Chief Technology and Product Officer Yossi Hershko, who previously headed the Product and Technology business unit at CWT Digital.

Five new airline partners and counting 

With a new brand and leadership team in place this quarter, GO7 has expanded its relationship with airlines across the globe, including:  

  • Vistara, the India-based joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines, partnered with GO7 and utilized its W2 solutions to offer Indian travelers multimodal itineraries, including air and rail travel across Germany and other European cities through Deutsche Bahn’s Rail&Fly product. 
  • Aeroitalia is expanding its distribution capacity and ability to enter new markets quickly through GO7’s WorldTicket solutions, which includes extending the airline’s sales reach to over 100 IATA global agencies. 
  • Costa Rica’s leading domestic carrier, Sansa Airlines, is now using GO7’s AeroCRS solution for inventory management, reservations, and flight/fare management technology to become more agile, better manage its inventory across multiple channels, and improve its passenger experience. 
  • Guatemalan national carrier TAG Airlines will use GO7’s W2 solution for ticketing and distribution in over 190 markets worldwide, enabling the airline to quickly launch new routes, distribute its inventory more broadly and increase revenues through worldwide BSP ticketing and interlining options. 
  • PNG Air, one of Papua New Guinea’s largest domestic carriers, will use GO7’s W2 ticketing solution to activate ticketing capability in over 190 markets worldwide, accelerating revenue and market share growth from non-strategic markets.  

Each of these airline partners is an integral part of GO7’s strategic growth plan, and each showcases the unique ability of GO7’s solutions to have a positive impact on an airline’s commercial operations. By rethinking traditional distribution, ticketing, and interlining processes, GO7 is making it easier for airlines to create connected journeys for customers and generate revenue more efficiently.

“We’re proud of the difference our solutions are making for our clients, and we’re eager to introduce other travel companies to our approach,” added Turner. “But we have our sights set on industry transformation, and we’re just getting started.”

For more information about GO7 and the company’s Q1 results or to speak with company executives, please contact Vanessa Horwell at [email protected].

About GO7   

GO7 represents a new approach to travel technology, united by a core belief to give control back to airlines and other travel operators through flexible, customer-centric technology. GO7’s suite of integrated solutions allows airlines to transform their commercial operations using modern, agile technology flexibly designed as a ‘one-stop’ or bespoke solution. GO7’s foundations are proven, with over 185 airlines globally already using GO7 for ticketing and distribution, passenger servicing, loyalty, payments, interlining, baggage management and operational consulting. Visit www.go7.io to learn more.

 

SOURCE GO7

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.