AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Earth Day 2023: XCMG Machinery Fast Tracks Sustainable Development with Innovative Product Strategies

PRNewswire April 21, 2023

XUZHOU, China, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — To celebrate Earth Day 2023, XCMG Machinery (“XCMG”, SHE:000425) is expanding its commitment to promote the sustainable development of the construction equipment industry, continuing to scale up investments into the R&D of green machinery technologies and products, optimizing environmental production standards to create net-zero factories, and pushing forward industrial upgrading.

XCMG has recently delivered a batch order of the LW500KV-LNG natural gas loaders, supporting railroad logistics with its strong performing and economical construction equipment,  and environmentally friendly operation policies.

XCMG Machinery Delivers a Batch Order of the LW500KV-LNG Natural Gas Loaders in China Lately.

Railroad logistics has strict timing requirements to maintain a strong operating cycle. Apart from meeting the time deadlines, the LNG loaders also need to be flexible and powerful to move around within limited space and complete high-intensity loading and unloading tasks 24 hours a day.

As various industries in China advance with their plans to reach the “Dual Carbon” goals, XCMG is leveraging years of industry experience and accelerated development roadmap of electric and intelligent products to launch a series of pioneering, innovative technologies, and products, taking the lead to push forward the green transformation of the construction machinery industry.

XCMG strives to give full play to its capabilities and develop intelligent, high-end equipment, especially in the new energy sector. It has launched the Sky Mirror HD+ global brand from XCMG Road Machinery designed for high-grade asphalt pavement applications, and hydrogen-fueled trucks that set a benchmark in China’s hydrogen-fueled green energy transport industry.

Sustainable manufacturing: optimizing waste management policies and building zero-carbon factories

XCMG is advancing manufacturing technology and industrial upgrade to promote integrated resource utilization and environmental conservation. XCMG Hydraulics has benchmarked green manufacturing development with its state-level “green factory” for high-end hydraulic components. It has established a precise, long-term industrial waste disposal mechanism – wastewater is essentially processed into harmless water that is used for various functions, including being recycled for assembly, cleaning before electroplating, and even sanitation and landscaping.

The factory’s production of waste gas is also 100 percent compliant with emission standards. In recent years, XCMG Hydraulics has implemented measures to treat welding fume and dust issues and achieved a 100 percent treatment rate. It has also introduced the most advanced waste paint gas treatment process that reduced the VOCs emission concentration from the original 200mg to 30mg per cubic meter, which is significantly lower than the national emission standards.

XCMG Hydraulics has also carried out a series of remanufacturing projects, including the recycling of solid waste and used cylinders and that conserve energy and generate new values for the scrapped parts and products.

“XCMG is committed to driving the green transformation of the construction machinery industry chain and setting the industry benchmark of R&D, strategies, and green manufacturing through innovative product development and intelligent solutions, thriving to build a green and better future for people and the planet,” said Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/earth-day-2023-xcmg-machinery-fast-tracks-sustainable-development-with-innovative-product-strategies-301804098.html

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.