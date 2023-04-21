AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Invest in Our Planet, Invest in Our Future – BLUETTI is actively responding to the call of Earth Day 2023.

PRNewswire April 22, 2023

SYDNEY, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The planet is facing challenges, for example, extreme weather problems. People have found out that living with a sustainable lifestyle is what everyone can do for the planet. Therefore, it is necessary to attach more importance to investing in the Earth.

BLUETTI, as a powerful leader with more clean energy solutions, has always advocated a green and sustainable lifestyle, for which is an achievable goal for every individual. BLUETTI is committed to developing an innovative renewable energy ecosystem, and becoming a contributor for this goal.

Green Power Solutions with Reliable Batteries

-Live it Safer & More Reliable & Greener

Most BLUETTI products are powered by lithium iron phosphate batteries with a durable 7-15 years lifespan, which are safer than traditional ternary batteries, and more environmentally friendly during its process of production, use and disposal.

The BLUETTI power stations can be charged by both AC power and the green solar power. From EB3A portable power supply to AC500 home backup power station, BLUETTI offers multiple sustainable energy solutions to meet the needs.

Get Ready for a Sustainable Lifestyle

-BLUETTI is a key to a worry-free life.

Whether we enjoy outdoors shooting, camping or other activities, BLUETTI EB3A/EB55/EB70 will power devices such as cameras, drones, phones, laptops or GPS. BLUETTI also provides AC200P/AC200MAX solar generators, which can keep refrigerators, microwave ovens and other electrical appliances going. The solar generators gather free solar energy to provide power for RV life, making the journey more easier and more convenient.

Trusted by BLUETTI’s Users

-BLUETTI’s concept of living sustainably is supported by customers.

In the released BLUETTI documentary, Australian Tom Phease lives on an off-grid farm. Tom uses BLUETTI AC300 and AC500 to provide power to his farm. He also sends an EB200P as Christmas present to her friend Sarah who is worries about the high electricity price. Sara use this power to run her appliances at home and charges it by solar panels.

BLUETTI will always strive to provide clean and independent, energy for all the human beings, let energy storage empower every family to live sustainably, and create a better world with love and innovation.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/ or follow BLUETTI on:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluettiofficial 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bluettipower.au 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bluetti_inc 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_australia/ 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/invest-in-our-planet-invest-in-our-future—bluetti-is-actively-responding-to-the-call-of-earth-day-2023-301804244.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

