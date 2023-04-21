AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xiamen ITG Group Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2022

PRNewswire April 21, 2023

XIAMEN, China, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Xiamen ITG Group Corp., Ltd (shorted for “Xiamen ITG Group”. Stock Code: SH.600755)  is a state-owned  listed company, focusing on Supply Chain Management and expanding the emerging Health Technology sector.

We delivered a solid financial performance despite an adverse operating environment in 2022.  Operating revenue increased 12.30% to ¥521.918 billion. Net profit attributable to parents expanded to ¥ 3.589 billion, with a YOY increase of 4.41%.  Net profit was ¥4.515 billion, with a YOY increase of 19.14%. ROE was 15.35 percent. We returned ¥1.431 billion to our shareholders through cash dividends, with cash dividend rate increasing to 40% of net profit attributable to parents

Moving up to the 27th position in 2022, Xiamen ITG Group has been listed on the Fortune China 500 for 13 years, and has been claiming the 2nd position on the trade sub-list for 7 years. Xiamen ITG Group has been listed among the Forbes Global 2000 for six years, ranking 1418th in 2022.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/xiamen-itg-group-reports-financial-results-for-fiscal-2022-301804102.html

SOURCE Xiamen ITG Group

