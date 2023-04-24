Compass Offices Expands its Central Presence at China Building in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Compass Offices (Compass) is delighted to announce the latest addition to its portfolio in APAC, a 2-floor business centre in the iconic China Building in Hong Kong Central. China Building is situated on the corner of Queen’s Road Central and Pedder Street above the MTR station. The new business centre will further promote greater connectivity for Compass’ diverse clientele within our network of 40 locations across APAC.

The highly sought-after 19th floor of this grade A flexible office space will open its door to tenants in August, followed by the opening of its 18th floor in November 2023. Compass aims to increase market share with the latest addition to its portfolio as the city lifted its previous travel bans and related restrictions. The anticipated demand for flexible solutions rather than conventional leases further solidifies Compass’ confidence in the market.

Compass Offices Chief Executive Officer, Hans Leijten, said: “We are pleased to introduce our China Building business centre in Hong Kong, one of the world’s most vibrant financial and cultural hubs. Compass is optimistic about the domestic market dynamics and the demand for quality workspace. We have moved into a new phase of development with a focus on developing high-quality serviced offices across the APAC region. The versatility of Compass’ latest 2-floor business centre in China Building will appeal to corporates and business professionals that seek to expand in Hong Kong’s core business district.“

Compass’ success is partly rooted in our customer-oriented approach, where each new business centre is built with consideration to feedback from our clientele. A preview of the China Building space and an exclusive luncheon is on the agenda as a token of gratitude for the continued support of our clients. Compass will continue to promote even greater rapport with our existing clients, maximising the potential of combined strength, leveraging ideas and building our future, together.

Click HERE to download the Press Kit

About Compass Offices

At Compass Offices, we’re dedicated to providing inspiring workspaces supported by professional services that enable our customers to focus on what they do best. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, growing start-ups, entrepreneurs, independent professionals and enterprise teams. Founded in 2009, Compass Offices has grown from its first business centre in Hong Kong, to encompass close to 40 centres over 65 floors in 9 cities and over 20,000 satisfied clients.

Our workspace philosophy combines affordability, scalability, technology and choice; all within a portfolio of flexible workspaces designed to make each centre a great place to work.

Press Enquiries

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (852) 3975 3563

Level 2701, Wing On Centre,

111 Connaught Road Central,

Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/compass-offices-expands-its-central-presence-at-china-building-in-hong-kong-301803890.html

SOURCE Compass Offices