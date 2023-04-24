AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Join us at Roadshow Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Australia 2023

PRNewswire April 24, 2023

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With the aim to market Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism to Australian travel professionals, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Australia will host the ‘Roadshow Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Australia 2023to enhance engagement and create business opportunities between Australian and Vietnamese travel businesses to meet, share insights, and discuss tourism partnerships.

1. Roadshow Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Sydney: 

Time: 17h00 – 19h30, May 12nd, 2023 (Friday)

 Venue: The Jackson Sydney Harbor Luxury Cruise, No. 01 King Street, Darling Harbor, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.

2. Roadshow Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Melbourne:

Time: 17h00 – 19h30, May 15th, 2023 (Monday)

Venue: Conference Hall, Crown Promenade Melbourne, 08 Whiteman Street, Southbank, VIC 3006, Australia.

Agenda:

17h00 – 17h30: Welcome Delegates; Vietnamese Cultural & Musical Performances

17h30 – 18h00: B2B Meetings

18h00 – 18h45:

+ Remarks by Leader of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Australia

+ Presentation of VietnamHo Chi Minh City’s Tourism Products & Services

18h45 – 19h30: Dinner, Lucky Draw and Art Performances.

Join us to meet the leading travel companies and hotels of Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism:

  • Vietnam Airlines
  • Ben Thanh Tourist
  • TST Tourist
  • Vido Tour
  • Saco Travel
  • Blue Sky Travel
  • AB Travel
  • Capella Cruise
  • Lux Travel
  • Mr Linh’s Adventure
  • L’Alya Ninh Van Bay
  • Bliss Hoi An Resort & Wellness
  • Alma Cam Ranh
  • Best Western Premier Marvella Nha Trang
  • EzyRemit
  • And many more!

REGISTER NOW via https://forms.gle/iviSNfAjFXxmnXfk7

For more information, please contact:
Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.visithcmc.vn

Follow us for more travel inspiration!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VisitVibrantHoChiMinhCity

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/visithochiminh/

Youtube: Du lịch TP.Hồ Chí Minh #VibrantHoChiMinhCity

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/join-us-at-roadshow-vietnam—ho-chi-minh-city-tourism-in-australia-2023-301805037.html

SOURCE Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center

