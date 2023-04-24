AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GATE Energy PTE LTD Achieves bizSAFE STAR Certificate in Singapore

PRNewswire April 25, 2023

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GATE Energy PTE LTD in Singapore has been officially awarded the bizSAFE STAR Certificate. bizSAFE is a nationally recognized program designed to help companies build workspace safety and health capabilities. bizSAFE is a 5-step program with the bizSAFE STAR being the highest achievable level that recognizes the company’s Workplace Safety and Health Management System (WSHMS) identifies, manages and controls workplace risks or hazards in compliance with the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Act and international standards including ISO 45001.

Our Latest bizSafe Milestone

Lee Jordan, CEO of GATE Energy, said, “After becoming the first business in North America to be certified by DNV to the ISO 45001 standard, it is a testament to our global focus on safety that the performance of our Singapore business is now also recognized by certification to this standard alongside their bizSAFE STAR accreditation. This is a significant achievement by our local team members as they continue to lead by example on the many projects and facilities where we provide commissioning, engineering and risk mitigation support through the Asia-Pacific region.”

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning and specialty field services.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy

GATE Energy is a family of companies providing project management and engineering, commissioning, field services, and staffing to the energy industry. With a novel 'systems-approach' to providing solutions to their Clients, GATE's 'Make It Work Right The First Time' philosophy has created strong partnerships with their Clients and has recently led to GATE being identified as the Zweig Group #1 Hot Firm in North America for the second year in succession.

 

