AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

International Health Industry Forum of Boao Forum for Asia Held in Beijing

PRNewswire April 24, 2023

BEIJING, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The International Health Industry Forum of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) was held from April 20th-21st in Beijing.

A special forum under the framework of the Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia (GHF), the event was jointly hosted by the Boao Forum for Asia and the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, and organized by the GHF Organizing Committee and the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area  Management Committee.

(PRNewsfoto/Organizing Committee of GHF)

With the theme of “Global Health: Industrial Development and Sharing”, the forum consisted of more than 20 important activities, including the opening ceremony and plenary session, eight sub-forums, six industry report release events and two closed-door dialogues. More than 500 representatives from politics, business, academia, media, and other sectors attended the forum, conducting in-depth discussions and building consensus around topics such as global polio eradication,  cell & gene therapy, digital health, traditional medicine innovation and development, actively addressing the challenge of antimicrobial resistance, equitable access to diagnostic innovation for global health, nutrition and health and the future of healthcare security.

Yin Yong, Mayor of Beijing, delivered a speech at the plenary session. Other notable speakers featured at the plenary session included Zhou Xiaochuan, Vice Chairman of the BFA; Chen Zhu, President of the Chinese Red Cross Society; Li Baodong, Secretary General of the BFA; Margaret Chan, President of the GHF of BFA; and Shen Hongbing, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Deputy Director of the National Administration of Disease Prevention and Control and Director of Chinese Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The forum witnessed the release of several academic papers and reports, including Standard Configuration of Rational Use of Antibacterial Drugs in Grassroot Medical Institutions – Village Clinics, the White Paper on the Development Prospect of China’s Mass Health Industry, White Paper on the Layout and Development Trend of the Global Pharmaceutical and Health Industry, New Opportunities for the Modernization of China’s Traditional Medicine Industry, Current Perspective and Future Development on CDMO Market Report, and Innovations for China’s Traditional Medicine Industry Report.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/international-health-industry-forum-of-boao-forum-for-asia-held-in-beijing-301805429.html

SOURCE Organizing Committee of GHF

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.