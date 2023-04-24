AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Yili Wins Five Quality Awards at Monde Selection 2023

PRNewswire April 24, 2023

BRUSSELS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the World Quality Selections held in Brussels, Belgium, winners of the Monde Selection 2023 Quality Awards were announced. Yili was awarded five prizes, including a gold, three silver, and one bronze, for its flagship products: INIKIN Volcanic Mineral Water, Yili Organic Camel Milk Powder, PlantiFresh, Meiyitian Lactobacillus Drink White, and Yili Ledou Milk Crisp Cup. This marks another important recognition of Yili’s high-quality products, following its recent success at the World Food Innovation Awards 2023.

Monde Selection, also known as the World Quality Selections, is a global leader in evaluating the quality of consumer products. It brings together a jury of eminent experts to evaluate the quality, taste and other attributes of products in accordance with a rigid evaluation procedure and stringent standards. The jury is composed of independent international experts in their own fields, including water tasters, flavor technologists, Michelin-starred chefs, professional food critics, members of Euro-Toques, and members of the Mastercooks of Belgium.

The award winner INIKIN Volcanic Mineral Water is naturally filtered through igneous volcanic rock and contains 5 kinds of volcanic minerals. With a smooth and sweet taste, the high-quality beverage brings health benefits to consumers.

Yili Organic Camel Milk Powder is made from 100% pure organic milk from Bactrian camels in the Alxa Desert and contains more than 20 different kinds of natural nutrients.

PlantiFresh, Yili’s first low-temperature plant-based drink, is produced via a single-enzyme hydrolysis reaction to extract the sweetness of oats, allowing consumers to enjoy a healthy and delicious drink.

Meiyitian Lactobacillus Drink White is a refreshing fat-free active lactobacillus milk beverage with 25% less sugar. Produced via a unique fermentation process, the product benefits consumers’ gastrointestinal health by helping to reduce the digestive burden.

Yili Ledou Milk Crisp Cup, produced with milk imported from New Zealand as well as real fruits and prebiotics, provides the higher amounts of nutrients needed to support children’s healthy growth and development while also having a wonderful taste.

The five awards from Monde Selection provide strong recognition of Yili’s outstanding performance on quality, taste and innovation and demonstrate the Group’s deep understanding of consumers’ needs and commitment to its concept of “no innovation, no future.”

Commenting on Yili’s achievement, Dr. Zhanyou Yun, Vice President of Yili Group, said that following its “New Vision for Value Creation,” Yili will continue to advance its innovation strategies to provide consumers with higher-quality products and services, support the high-quality development of the global healthy food industry, and strive to fulfill its dream of “World Integrally Sharing Health.”

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/yili-wins-five-quality-awards-at-monde-selection-2023-301805208.html

SOURCE Yili Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.