  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Digile Group Formed in Strategic Merger of Three Digital Technology Firms in Asia

PRNewswire April 25, 2023

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Three prominent digital services companies in Asia – Digile Technologies, Reveron Consulting, and Innopia Global have merged to create a digital services powerhouse with a formidable presence in the Asian region. The three companies, together known as ‘Digile Group’, will combine the strengths of the three companies to offer a wider range of innovative solutions to clients in Asia and beyond.

Nomura provided financing for this strategic engagement, and Nomura has also become a shareholder in the merged entity. The transaction will help the Digile Group deliver cutting-edge digital solutions to its clients with a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, enabling the company to meet the evolving digitalization needs of businesses across the region.

The Merger formed will be known as 'Digile Group'

“We are thrilled to announce the merger of these three outstanding companies,” said Ravi Koka, CEO of Digile Group. “Nomura’s investment into the Digile Group is a testament to our capabilities and we look forward to working with the team in driving end-to-end, automation-first transformation programs for our customers around the region as we grow a sustainable and profitable business.” Reveron’s strength is in Infrastructure lifecycle management & Digital Twins, while Digile & Innopia Global have expertise in enterprise solutions. Together, we are able to offer end-to-end digital solutions, accelerate innovation, and provide even greater value to a wider spectrum of clients.”

“Our combined resources and expertise will enable us to deliver world-class digital solutions to businesses across Asia and beyond. Each of these three companies has robust local presence while serving clients from around the world. Together, we have offices in 7 locations in Asia and North America and an employee strength of over 500 employees,” he added.

Aadit Seshasayee, Head of Loans and Principal Investments, Asia ex-Japan, at Nomura, said: “The three companies are delivery leaders in their respective verticals and through this transaction Nomura is backing the vision of the Digile Group to create a world-class player in the IT solutions space.”

Digile Group will be looking to grow its global footprint and expand its range of digital services to realise its vision of empowering businesses across the globe to embrace the full potential of digital technology. This strategic investment will help Digile invest more into driving end-to-end, automation-first transformation programs for its customers.

Digile Group will focus on Digital Enablement and play a much larger role in helping digitally evolving companies thrive in today’s digital environment. With its headquarters in Singapore, Digile Group has offices in USA, Canada, Malaysia, Thailand, India, and Philippines.

About Digile Pte Ltd:

Digile Group is a Singapore headquartered company powering digital innovation to enable infinite possibilities for businesses. From legacy systems to modern applications, from core infrastructure to cloud infrastructure, Digile is driving ‘Phygital’ experiences – at the cusp where physical and digital meet. With a strong leadership team and a clear vision, Digile is helping enterprises run, grow & transform their business in the digital era. For further information about Digile, please contact [email protected].

About Nomura:

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/digile-group-formed-in-strategic-merger-of-three-digital-technology-firms-in-asia-301805292.html

SOURCE Digile Pte Ltd

