Highlights Tech & Craftsmanship In 2023 GAC MOTOR International Distributor Conference

PRNewswire April 25, 2023

The last 12 months have seen significant steps forward for GAC MOTOR, with operations expanding around the world to reach a 59% annual increase in wholesale sales.

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 GAC MOTOR International Distributor Conference, themed “Going Forward with Tech & Craftsmanship”, was held in Guangzhou on April 21st, bringing together GAC Group’s global partners to look back on achievements and explore what lies ahead in the future.

GAC Group Chairman Zeng Qinghong reviewed the history GAC Group’s development in the past 26 years and said, “GAC Group will continue to improve the global distributors in the product, technology, service and other all-round support, to help the global distributors develop, so that global distributors can succeed through the cooperation with the GAC MOTOR brand.”

The general manager of GAC International, Mr. Zeng Hebin, showed his sincere gratitude toward the global distributor partners through his welcome speech. Leaders from various subsidiaries of GAC Group also participated in the conference.

The conference emphasized the vision of a ‘trillion-yuan’ GAC Group, leveraging the GAC R&D Centers in Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Milan to keep GAC cars at the technological forefront of the automobile industry. GAC Group aims to up this further in the 12 months to come, focusing on building an “innovation-driven GAC” brand image.

The event saw distributors experiencing the strong intelligent manufacturing and innovative capabilities of GAC MOTOR through a tour of the company’s facilities, including the GAC R&D Center, manufacturing plants, and more.

“GAC Group will comprehensively strengthen international strategic deployment, actively expand overseas market layout, and fully build international development system capabilities”, said Yu Jun, Vice President of GAC Group, in his concluding speech at the conference.

Canton Fair, Global Share: China Import and Export Fair 2023

The concept of new technology was reinforced at the 133rd Canton Fair on April 15th.

GAC displayed the All NEW GS8 hybrid, Empow hybrid, Aion Y Plus, and Aion V Plus, a series of cutting-edge cars.

As the world shifts towards more powerful, more intelligent electric travel, GAC Group’s focus is on sustainable growth, quality craftsmanship, and unbeatable technology.

SOURCE GAC MOTOR

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

