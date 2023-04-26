AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
InfiRay® Debuts at Electric Power Tech Korea 2023

PRNewswire April 26, 2023

YANTAI, China, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IRay Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as “InfiRay®” below), a leading brand in the thermal imaging industry, has shown itself with a high profile at Electric Power Tech Korea 2023 in Seoul. InfiRay® presented its innovative technologies and highlighted thermal imaging products in hall C booth G201&203 at COEX 3F, Seoul, Korea.

The application and development of electric power have promoted the progress of modern civilization, and the operation and maintenance of electric power systems are extremely important. This time, InfiRay® made a stunning appearance with its industrial thermal imaging products, providing systematic solutions for electric power and related industries. In this exhibition, in addition to the C/M/P/T Series Handheld Thermal Cameras popular with users and AT Series Online Electric Focus and Fixed Focus Thermal Cameras, the newly released S1280 Flagship High-Definition Thermal Camera will also be unveiled here, which won the 2023 German Red Dot Design Award. At this exhibition, as InfiRay®’s first 1280×1080 high-definition thermal camera, S1280 is equipped with an Android platform, with fast response and rich functions. In addition, the AT30 Card-size Thermal Camera with 384×288 resolution will also appear at the exhibition site. AT30 can provide a clearer monitoring picture for the project while monitoring the temperature in the electrical cabinet safely. In addition to the traditional thermal cameras, InfiRay® also brought a new thermal camera for gas detection. As a rare uncooled gas detection thermal camera on the market, how many surprises can the G600 bring us? Please pay attention to InfiRay® website https://www.infiray.com/.

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/infiray-debuts-at-electric-power-tech-korea-2023-301801495.html

SOURCE IRay Technology Co., Ltd

