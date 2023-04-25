AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Call for submissions for the 6th edition of the SophI.A Summit, the annual event for academic and business research on artificial intelligence

PRNewswire April 26, 2023
  • National and international  researchers and R&D leaders are invited to submit  their work for presentation as  a conference,  a poster or a demonstration.
  • The most promising communications  will be awarded  Special Prizes which include  grants of several thousand euros.

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Organised by the Université Côte d’Azur, the Communauté d’Agglomération de Sophia Antipolis and Sophia Club Entreprises with the support of the Alpes Maritimes département, the SophI.A Summit returns for a 6th edition from 22 to 24 November 2023 in Sophia Antipolis. This key event in artificial intelligence research will unveil the latest worldwide advances in the field of artificial intelligence and its applications.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9161951-call-for-submissions-6th-edition-sophi-a-summit/

As each year since 2018, , the event will be attended by leading names in Artificial Intelligence from the academic, institutional and private spheres in Europe and worldwide.  Authors have until 31 May 2023 to submit their contribution and have  their work displayed as a poster, demonstrated in a presentation or presented at a conference at the SophI.A Summit 2023.

A comprehensive programme with 6 themes

Researchers from universities, institutes and private companies across the world will once again be able to benefit from many opportunities to meet both in person in Sophia Antipolis and online to discuss the six following themes:

  • “AI Fundamentals”
  • “AI & Health”
  • “AI & Biology”
  • “AI & Smart Territories”
  • “Sustainable AI”
  • “AI & management”

Created six years ago, the Soph.I.A Summit has quickly established itself as a key event in international artificial intelligence research. In 2022 it was attended by 424 participants form 17 countries and received about 50 applications following the call for submissions.

Submissions must be filed by 31 May 2023.

Visitor registration for this 6th edition is already open.

Find out more about the Soph.I.A Summit

Contact: [email protected]

 

Banner SophIA summit 2023

 

Logo SophIA summit

 

SOURCE Université Côte d’Azur

