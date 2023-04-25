AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Databeyond Moves Towards Globalization: Recreating the Value of Waste with the Power of Technology

PRNewswire April 25, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ChatGPT once again brought the topic of AI to the cusp of public attention. Databeyond has introduced a range of high-performance optical sorters that utilize a combination of MSWDataBase and deep neural network technology, along with various types of optical sorting technology such as NIR, IR, hyperspectral, fluorescent, and X-ray. This AI-powered technology has caused a stir in the recycling industry by significantly improving the efficiency and accuracy of waste sorting.

DataBeyond recently provided the “self-sorting garbage bin” to Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC). Based on the intelligent collaboration of “AI Robotic Hand-Eye-Brain”, the “self-sorting garbage bin” is able to identify different types of garbage precisely. What’s more, the image of every piece of waste that the bin receives and identifies will be uploaded to the Databeyond Cloud to provide self-learning and training data. Thus, garbage classification will not be a hard issue anymore as the bins are getting smarter with each new piece of waste received.

Databeyond has developed a Smart Plastic Bottle RVM with Unilever, which was unveiled at the “Third China International Import Expo” and was included in the United Nations Sustainable Development Excellent Practice Case Library.

Databeyond established the first “Dark Factory Of Plastic Recovery” in China, which is capable of processing 60 tons of waste PET bottles in a single shift. The whole factory only needs 6 sorting workers, and the defective impurities are below 5ppm.

Databeyond developed a turn-key solution of MSW sorting line for the Hong Kong Environmental Protection Department. The project formed a digital management system for the government to conduct a waste survey by classifying waste into 19 types.

Databeyond developed a turn-key solution for single-stream waste in Saitama Prefecture, Japan. Databeyond provided 3D proposal design, the research and development of the core equipment, on-site installation, and the whole plant digital management system to the customers. Databeyond not only met all of the customer’s needs but also upgraded their operation mode to 100% automation.

With over 16 years of experience in intelligent equipment, Databeyond has served more than 400 recycling companies worldwide and obtained over 280 patented technology intellectual property rights. The AI-based optical sorter not only leads the domestic market but is also exported to various overseas regions, including Japan, Russia, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

More information: www.databeyond.cn

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/databeyond-moves-towards-globalization-recreating-the-value-of-waste-with-the-power-of-technology-301806382.html

SOURCE GuangDong DataBeyond Technology Co., Ltd

