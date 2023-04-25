AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
WONDER DAO – WEMIX3.0’s first DAO – joins Node Council Partners as WONDER 1

PRNewswire April 25, 2023
  • NCPs play a critical role in ensuring the integrity and security of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet and all WONDER DAO members will participate in the operation of WEMIX3.0
  • WONDER DAO operates transparently according to the smart contract-based NEITH Protocol modular platform that facilitates all DAO operations
  • Aims to realize more advanced decentralization, expand democratic and transparent community participation

SEOUL, South Korea, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading blockchain developer Wemade, today announced that WONDER DAO, the first DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) of its WEMIX3.0 blockchain mainnet, has joined the 40 WONDERS, the Mainnet’s Node Council Partners (NCPs), as WONDER 1. The WEMIX3.0 mega-ecosystem will expand further with the joining of WONDER DAO by increasing democratic and transparent participation along with more progressive decentralization.

WONDER DAO - WEMIX3.0’s first DAO - joins Node Council Partners as WO (PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

As WONDER 1, WONDER DAO is in charge of the first node of WEMIX3.0 and is even more special in that it is the only DAO among the 40 WONDERS that has been released. Everyone who participated in the WONDER DAO recruitment that took place from April 15 – 24 is a member of 40 WONDERS and can directly participate in the operation of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet.

WONDER DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization that performs DAO recruitment and operations by utilizing smart contracts provided by the NEITH Protocol which is implemented on WEMIX’s NILE platform. The six protocols which include Station for recruitment, Treasury to manage funds, Obelisk, Governance, Trust, and Incinerator, play a pivotal role in WONDER DAO operations and development.

WONDERS validate the transactions and blocks of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet and maintain the connections with additional nodes for stable operations. Unique identification numbers from 1 to 40 can be chosen by the partner, which will play a critical role in ensuring the integrity and security of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet.

For more information, go to:

About Wemade

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based Wemade is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through subsidiary WEMIX, Wemade aims to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem that offers a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services for everyone.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/wonder-dao—wemix3-0s-first-dao—joins-node-council-partners-as-wonder-1–301806320.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

