18 HR Tech Tools that are reshaping Human Capital Management in 2023

PRNewswire April 26, 2023

hrtech.sg launches “2023 HR Technology Market Outlook Report” highlighting key HR and HR Tech trends for 2023.

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — hrtech.sg has released the much-awaited “2023 HRTech Market Outlook Report” that identifies the 18 HR Tech tools redefining how organizations manage their human capital. The report highlights the need for these tools and platforms that support business and HR teams in digital coaching, internal talent mobility, workforce planning and intelligence, compensation planning, and employee mental wellness.

The report underscores the emergence of new workplace and workforce trends following the pandemic, which are driving the adoption of these technologies. Among these trends is the growing emphasis on skills over roles and competencies; the need for flexibility and a seamless experience at the hybrid workplace; and the shift towards data and tech as the driving force for workplace and workforce effectiveness.

The report also shares extensive insights about the investments and startup funding of over $12.4 bn that went into HRTech startups globally in 2022. Additionally, the report features the key details of the 160+ mergers and acquisitions that took place in the HRTech space last year.

According to Sriram Iyer, Founder & CEO of hrtech.sg, “HR has taken the front seat in navigating enterprises from the uncertainty created by the pandemic to adapting to new ways of collaborative work. The HRTech Market Outlook Report provides valuable insights into the latest HR and HRTech trends, enabling CHROs to achieve their digital HR transformation agenda, creating a seamless employee experience, and delivering stronger business outcomes.”

The report’s comprehensive analysis includes a detailed description of each tool, its key features and benefits, and prominent market players under each category. The report is a must-read for HR professionals looking to stay ahead in the HR technology landscape.

About hrtech.sg

hrtech.sg is a Singapore-headquartered HR Technology-focused Advisory, Consulting & Marketplace firm focused on creating a tech-driven, data-centric HR ecosystem to help drive successful Workplace & Talent Transformation. The HRTech Marketplace platform, with 250+ unique HR Tech providers, provides easy access to HR Technology & HR Tech Talent, enabling accelerated workplace and workforce transformation to deliver strong business and talent outcomes.

For more information, please contact
Sriram Iyer (Founder & CEO, [email protected])
Swechha Mohapatra (Head – Research & Consulting, [email protected])

SOURCE hrtech.sg

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

