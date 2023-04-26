AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

TrinaTracker obtains independent SuperTrack technical assessment report

PRNewswire April 26, 2023

CHANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TrinaTracker, the smart tracker solution provider under Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (SHA: 688599), announces it has received an independent technical analysis report from an internationally renowned third party for its SuperTrack technology. The report reviewed the SuperTrack technology and estimated its potential impact on project generation. The report states that TrinaTracker SuperTrack has the potential to increase solar power plant production by 3.06%.

TrinaTracker SuperTrack Technology

According to the report, SuperTrack smart tracking methodology was reviewed, and production estimates for a 100MW hypothetical project in Campina, Spain was performed. The report states that the SuperTrack technology has the capability to increase solar plant power generation through capturing diffuse light during cloudy conditions and reducing row-on-row shading on project sites with undulating terrain.

SuperTrack is an intelligent, self-adjusting smart tracker control system designed by TrinaTracker, which applies SBA and STA algorithms to correct for shading caused by sloped terrain and capture diffuse light under cloudy conditions. As more projects are built on complex terrain areas, using SuperTrack on standard solar tracking projects will significantly increase power generation. Additionally, the report states that the SuperTrack methodology  is verified as logical and consistent with other advanced tracking algorithms used within the industry. 

The analysis utilized PVsyst to model SuperTrack’s impact on generation. Given that PVsyst’s treatment of single-axis trackers is mainly based on a flat site without adequately considering the power loss due to row-to-row shading, the third party computes the effects of the slopes in each direction using separate PVsyst runs. Using this methodology, the report estimates that the potential generation gain using SuperTrack technology is approximately 3.06%. The result is similar to TrinaTracker’s own data of 3.28% simulated by self-developed software SEB.

The report also calculated LCOE differences between a typical single-axis tracking PV system and a PV system with SuperTrack based on the 100MW Campina, Spain demonstration project. As a result, the report states that with SuperTrack technology, project LCOE has the potential to decrease by $1.25/MWh, which is equivalent to 2.79%.

Dr. Sun Kai, Head of Smart Tracker Control System said “TrinaTracker is glad to see SuperTrack technology validated by independent analysis as logical, highly reliable and advanced within the industry. We will continuously make all efforts to innovate the smart tracking technology and provide the most reliable and highly value-added solution to our clients all around the world.”

SOURCE TrinaTracker

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.