AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Wemade and MISA Join Forces to Power Saudi Arabia’s Gaming Industry

PRNewswire April 25, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wemade, the South Korean game developer behind the global blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia (MISA). The agreement will focus on the development and growth of the gaming and blockchain sector in Saudi Arabia.

MISA partners with international companies to streamline investment and expansion initiatives in Saudi Arabia. As part of the 2030 Vision that focuses on diversifying the country’s energy-based economy, the ministry aims to facilitate business opportunities for foreign entities in the country through arrays of services and network to leading actors in the local ecosystem.

Wemade participated in the Saudi-Korea Investment Forum in November 2022, where meetings were held with Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih and other Saudi officials. Following Minister Al-Falih’s visit, Saudi Arabia’s interest in Wemade increased, leading to a partnership with Savvy Games Group’s Nine66 entity and official meetings held during the LEAP tech conference. Wemade and Nine66 are exploring together various programs aimed at training, educational content, localization of games and sponsorship of regional events, among others.

“The MOU and partnership with MISA mark a significant milestone for Wemade’s expansion plans in Saudi Arabia,” said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. “And demonstrate our sustained ambition to collaborate with leading strategic partners throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.”

In January, Wemade established local offices in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates with plans to collaborate closely with local projects and companies. Through this comprehensive partnership, Wemade and MISA will work together to accelerate the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia and support the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global gaming hub by 2030.

A representative from MISA commented “We are very excited for Wemade’s progress in expanding its activities in Saudi Arabia and looking forward to continue supporting Wemade’s footprint through connecting it to strategic partners in the sector. This progress would be yet another step further into realizing the national objective of becoming a hub for gaming and esports in line with the National Gaming and Esports Strategy.”

About Wemade

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based Wemade is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through subsidiary WEMIX, Wemade aims to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem that offers a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services for everyone.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/wemade-and-misa-join-forces-to-power-saudi-arabias-gaming-industry-301806488.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.