AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Forrester Opens Award Nominations In Asia Pacific To Recognize Excellence In B2B Marketing, Sales, And Product Functions

PRNewswire April 26, 2023

B2B organizations that align their growth engine will be honored at Forrester’s B2B Summit APAC

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is opening calls for nominations in Asia Pacific (APAC) for its B2B Return On Integration Honors and B2B Programs Of The Year Awards. The awards recognize B2B organizations with outstanding achievements in marketing, sales, and product functions that drive scalable and sustainable revenue growth. Honorees will be recognized at Forrester’s B2B Summit APAC, being held in Singapore, and digitally, September 19–20, 2023.

Logo

Nominations for both award categories are open to companies in APAC with more than 1,000 employees. Forrester invites nominations from chief marketing officers, chief sales officers, chief product officers, and other marketing, sales, and product leaders.

The nomination criteria for Forrester’s two awards are as follows:

  • B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honors. These awards showcase organizations that have achieved strong cross-functional alignment across their marketing, sales, and product functions — the B2B growth engine — to improve company performance, deliver customer value, and drive revenue.
  • B2B Programs Of The Year (POY) Awards. These awards recognize outstanding achievements within specific areas of marketing, sales, and product through the successful implementation of research, frameworks, and best practices to improve functional performance. To apply, an organization must demonstrate how it implemented a modern, revenue-focused strategy, process, or initiative to help the company grow.

Companies can review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry here. The deadline to submit a nomination is June 5, 2023.

“Forrester’s B2B ROI Honors and B2B POY Awards recognize organizations that are driven to scale and grow their businesses by aligning around customer value,” said Dane Anderson, senior vice president of international research and product at Forrester. “We look forward to honoring organizations that have propelled their customer-obsessed growth engines through cross-functional alignment, a key foundation to achieve consistent growth, profit, and retention.”

Resources:

About Forrester
Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/forrester-opens-award-nominations-in-asia-pacific-to-recognize-excellence-in-b2b-marketing-sales-and-product-functions-301807315.html

SOURCE Forrester

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.