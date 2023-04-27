AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

TapPay Enables Tap to Pay on iPhone for Merchants to Accept Contactless Payments

PRNewswire April 27, 2023

TAIPEI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TapPay, which is one of the top 100 fintech companies selected by KPMG, has officially enabled Tap to Pay on iPhone in the TapPay iOS app for merchants in Taiwan. Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the TapPay app — no additional hardware or payment terminal needed, and will be available for TapPay’s merchants across industries such as dining, entertainment, and more.

Using Tap to Pay on iPhone is easy, secure and private. With Tap to Pay on iPhone in the TapPay app, at checkout, merchants will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the business’ and customers’ data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn’t store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.

To get started with Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can download the TapPay app from the Apple App Store and follow the instructions to apply for an account through the TapPay app. Once their application is approved, they will receive a notification email from TapPay. From here, merchants can begin using Tap to Pay on iPhone in the TapPay app to accept in-person contactless payments using an iPhone XS or later running iOS 16.4 or later.

TapPay Vice President Joseph Liao stated, “In response to the prevalence of non-cash transactions, we’re excited to enable Tap to Pay on iPhone for our merchants. We’re looking forward to merchants being able to accept payments seamlessly through Tap to Pay on iPhone, which will make it suitable for tableside checkout, exhibition markets, pop-up stores, and delivery payments. With greater flexibility at checkout and payment acceptance through Tap to Pay on iPhone, payments can be made anytime, anywhere, regardless of the store’s environment or scene.”

TapPay is not only an expert in e-commerce payment solutions, providing robust payment support for numerous e-commerce websites, but also through in-person payment solutions, further assisting merchants in accelerating the checkout process, improving checkout success rates, and increasing sales effectiveness.

TapPay leverages technology as its core, enhancing digital financial technology services, and combining multiple channels to provide businesses and consumers with more convenient and secure all-round financial technology products. Now, with TapPay’s exclusive online system, individuals and businesses can apply anytime via the “TapPay” app downloaded on the Apple App Store.

About TapPay

TapPay (Cherri Tech, Inc.), established in 2015, is a third-party payment service company that has partnered with over 10,000 stores, including FamilyMart, Carrefour, and KKday. In 2018, TapPay became a security code partner with VISA and Mastercard in the Asia-Pacific region and was recognized by renowned consulting firm KPMG as one of the top 100 fintech companies worldwide. 

Starting in 2022, TapPay began expanding internationally with providing technical support to assist merchants in entering the Japanese market. With an annual Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) exceeding 100 billion, TapPay has once again proven its exceptional business and technological capabilities in the payment industry.

For more information, please refer to TapPay official website: https://www.tappaysdk.com/taiwan-zhtw

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tappay-enables-tap-to-pay-on-iphone-for-merchants-to-accept-contactless-payments-301808015.html

SOURCE TapPay

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.