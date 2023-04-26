AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MGI Announces New Customer Experience Center in South Korea with BMS

PRNewswire April 26, 2023

CHEONAN, South Korea, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today celebrated the opening of its Customer Experience Center (CEC) in South Korea. In partnership with one of the country’s leading companies in life science technology, BMS (Bio-Medical science Co., Ltd.), the new CEC based in Cheonan aims to provide local customers and partners with the first-hand access to MGI’s cutting-edge products.

“Genomics is an exploding and popular field in South Korea, and we at MGI are excited to join hands with BMS to welcome researchers and partners in the country and the wider APAC region at our new CEC,” said Duncan Yu, President at MGI. “Equipped with our state-of-the-art sequencing and automation platforms, the center will be a connecting point for the local research and diagnostic community as they exchange ideas and uncover new concepts to facilitate genomic discoveries and medical advances.”

As part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between MGI and BMS, the new facility serves as a hub for potential and existing customers to learn and experience MGI’s products, including DNBSEQ-T7*, DNBSEQ-G400* and DNBSEQ-G99* sequencers as well as MGISP-960 automation system. Customers and partners can also process demo on-site with the support from Field Application Scientists at BMS and participate in academic lectures, conferences, and webinars to discover the breakthrough innovation behind MGI’s technology and platforms.

MGI’s partnership with BMS dated back to 2019, when the South Korean company purchased the DNBSEQ-G400* versatile benchtop sequence for its highly accurate, user-friendly, and affordable protocols for DNA and RNA sequencing. In the same year, BMS also became the first company in Asia Pacific to join MGI’s Global Sequencer User Program (SUP), an open platform for promoting the development of genetic technologies and applications through customized products, services and support, and co-marketing.

“Given our longstanding relationship with MGI, we are beyond delighted to be serving local researchers and partners in their genomic research journey with MGI’s strong portfolio of genomic products and support from our team of experienced Field Application Scientists,” said Sun-Ki Kim, President of BMS. “With great progress made in the development of genomics research in South Korea in recent years, we look forward to further harnessing its power and potential and facilitating more innovative applications with MGI.”

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers**, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing**, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI’s mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on TwitterLinkedIn or YouTube.

*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Sweden, Italy, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Hong Kong (CoolMPS is available in Hong Kong).

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures (except as specifically noted).

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mgi-announces-new-customer-experience-center-in-south-korea-with-bms-301805616.html

SOURCE MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

