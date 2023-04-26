AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

LOW-CARBON COALITION PUBLISHES A GLOBAL STANDARD TO MEASURE AND REPORT CARBON EMISSIONS

PRNewswire April 26, 2023

Industry group seeks comments on its proposed protocol for a single low-carbon steel standard.

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Steel Climate Council (GSCC) today released a draft of The Steel Climate Standard, a global standard to measure and report steel carbon emissions. The standard focuses on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the global steel industry with a science-based glidepath to reduce emissions in line with the goal of the Paris Climate Agreement to achieve a 1.5º C scenario. The standard offers a single, technology-agnostic protocol that would apply to all steel producers equally on a global basis and would enable steel customers to know and compare the actual carbon emissions associated with steel products.

In publishing its standard, the GSCC is inviting interested organizations to review The Steel Climate Standard and submit comments, which are due by May 17, 2023. The full text of the document and guidelines on submitting comments can be found at: https://globalsteelclimatecouncil.org

“Steel companies and associations from around the world have come together to develop a standard that will enable our industry to reduce carbon emissions and encourage investments in lower emission technology as part of the global effort to decarbonize,” said Greg Murphy, Executive Vice President, Nucor Corporation, and Chair of the GSCC.

“Steel is integral to the functioning of global economies, including clean energy infrastructure. The Steel Climate Standard is a simple and understandable benchmark for reducing our industry greenhouse gas emissions and provides a transparent means for decision makers to make informed decisions,” said Jeff Hansen, Vice President Environmental Sustainability, Steel Dynamics, and GSCC Board Member.

GSCC is one of several groups and companies advocating for a global standard. Some in the United States and Europe are promoting a standard that features a “ferrous scrap usage sliding scale” – one standard for steel made from traditional production processes and another for steel made from circular processes. “Creating a dual standard would allow high-carbon emissions steel to be prioritized over lower-carbon steel. This is a form of greenwashing and serves to discourage innovation and allows high-carbon steelmakers to postpone making changes in their production process,” said Phil Bell, President, Steel Manufacturers Association.

GSCC’s proposed standard is comprised of two main components: (1) product certification criteria that allows customers to know if the steel they are buying is on the glidepath to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement; and (2) a corporate-wide, science-based target-setting framework based on a 1.5-degree glidepath. The GSCC standard would measure all key GHG pollutants from Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Producers would have to report independent verification of their emissions and reduction targets. The GSCC standard’s product intensity goals for the steel industry are based on the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) carbon budget for the iron and steel sector, which is aligned with the 1.5°C scenario for net zero emissions by 2050.

“Steel will also contribute to the transition to a greener economy with the production of electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar arrays and other clean technology products. The GSCC standard offers a clear future for steel in a decarbonized economy and aims to achieve the lowest overall emissions from the sector by 2050,” said Franc Cardona, Head of Public Affairs, CELSA Group and GSCC Board member.

About the Global Steel Climate Council
GSCC is a non-profit organization created to lead an effort to reduce steel carbon emissions and encourage investments in lower emission technology as part of the global effort to decarbonize economies and societies. GSCC members are steel manufacturers, associations and other organizations in the steel supply chain that have a presence in 79 countries around the world.

For more information, please contact Caitlin Carroll at [email protected] or 770-330-3870.

SOURCE Global Steel Climate Council

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.