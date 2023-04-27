AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Furniture China and Maison Shanghai 2023 are ready to welcome visitors on 11-15 September in Pudong, Shanghai

PRNewswire April 27, 2023

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 28th China International Furniture Expo (Furniture China) will be held on 11-15 September, 2023 at Shanghai Pudong New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) as scheduled for 5 days. Maison Shanghai, the concurrent home furnishing exhibition, will be held at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center (SWEECC) for 4 days. Both exhibitions are going to inject the long-accumulated Chinese Strength into the global home furnishing industry and once again open the door to a new world for Chinese suppliers and brands.

The Blue Wave Swept Milan, WE ARE BACK.

More exciting news has been coming one after another since this April, the exhibition industry in China has recovered beyond expectations, and Furniture China is one of the prominent events; China’s furniture exports are reversing a downward trend and going up by 22.1% YOY in March.

Furniture China has made a strong appearance in Milan for the ninth consecutive year, sweeping the city with the theme color of blue in 2023. Resounding a declaration of “WE ARE BACK” invites overseas buyers around the world to Furniture China and Maison Shanghai 2023, a grand return in the coming September.

As one of the prominent exhibitions, the scale of Furniture China 2023, concurrently with Maison Shanghai 2023, is expected to reach 300,000, more than 2,500 high-quality furniture and home furnishing exhibitors will gather to showcase the cutting-edge furniture design, advanced material application, intelligent manufacturing skill, low-carbon environmental protection technology, trendy lifestyle and innovative business model. 200,000+ professional buyers home and abroad from 160 countries and regions are expected to visit.

200+ International Brands Come Back with Honor
High-end Furniture, Fine materials, Modern Furnishings are under one roof

Up to now, 90% of the exhibition area of Furniture China & Maison Shanghai has been sold out, among which, 20,000+ sqm’ International Brands Pavilion is about to receive the honor return of 5 national pavilions including France, Belgium, Turkey, Malaysia and Japan as well as more than 200 international brands like ASIADES, ACTONA, KODA, MEDAL NV, UNIQUE, VERDON, GORDON GU coming from 26 countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia, India, etc. ELASTRON from Portugal, QUEBEC WOOD from Canada, SABA, EXOR, LUMAXA from Germany, URUFOR from Uruguay, ALFA from Switzerland, DAVIS from Poland, the American Hardwood Export Council, and the French Wood Association will also return to FMP.

Furthermore, there are alsodomestic brands with excellent international vision, including leading home furniture&design brands KukaHome, MANWAH, DESIGNHOME, EXPOCASA, YESWOOD, Sikexin, SLEEMON, Henglin, Keeson, LULACASA, Zhonghao, Dickson, FULL ITALIAN HOME, BP PLATINUM, Marsden, Zhihao, Boking, Tunni, Homepaint, UE and ILE, etc. The high-end materials Brands include Remacro, OKIN,  Taien, LINAK, Loctek, Jiechang, CENRO, Mulin, Emomo, Kaidi, Limoss, Carya, LEXIN, TB, Yihuang, Jiali, PENGXIANG, AkzoNobel, BOFEI, Meixin, GONGRUI, EK Textile, Novatex, TONY VELUDO, GIORGIONE, OTE, Aumerry and Hightex, etc. The exhibitors of Maison Shanghai cover Boutique home decoration, fashion lighting, high-end carpet brand like Flolenco, D.Sky, ASOS, Youli, Subili, St.Duolan, LAMOME, etc. and designers brands like TELLS,  FINETHINGWOW, etc in DOD.

Gathering The World’s Attention

In 2021, China’s furniture exports reached US$73.8 billion, remaining the world’s largest furniture exporter, with industrial power that will affect the world. As an important display platform for Chinese furniture to the world, Furniture China has extensive and far-reaching international influence.

The growth curve of Furniture China‘s overseas visitors is one of the most accurate reference indicators for China’s furniture exports, which increased from US$5.417 billion in 2002 to US$56.093 billion in 2019. Correspondingly, the overseas visitors of the fair expanded from 2,600 visits in 2002 to 21,078 visits in 2019, covering 160 countries and regions around the world.

The data speaks, there is no doubt about the strength of Furniture China as one of the world’s leading furniture exhibitions and its strong attraction to overseas buyers from all over the world.

We are ready to meet you all onsite.
11-15 September
SNIEC & SWEECC, Pudong, Shanghai

Floorplan: https://www.furniture-china.cn/en/lp/prlp   
Visitor Registration: https://b8h.cn/Xvn9CK
Organizer: https://www.furniture-china.cn/en/about-fur/organizers

Media contact: [email protected]

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/furniture-china-and-maison-shanghai-2023-are-ready-to-welcome-visitors-on-11-15-september-in-pudong-shanghai-301808051.html

SOURCE Furniture China

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.