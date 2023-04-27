Furniture China and Maison Shanghai 2023 are ready to welcome visitors on 11-15 September in Pudong, Shanghai

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 28th China International Furniture Expo (Furniture China) will be held on 11-15 September, 2023 at Shanghai Pudong New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) as scheduled for 5 days. Maison Shanghai, the concurrent home furnishing exhibition, will be held at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center (SWEECC) for 4 days. Both exhibitions are going to inject the long-accumulated Chinese Strength into the global home furnishing industry and once again open the door to a new world for Chinese suppliers and brands.

The Blue Wave Swept Milan, WE ARE BACK.

More exciting news has been coming one after another since this April, the exhibition industry in China has recovered beyond expectations, and Furniture China is one of the prominent events; China’s furniture exports are reversing a downward trend and going up by 22.1% YOY in March.

Furniture China has made a strong appearance in Milan for the ninth consecutive year, sweeping the city with the theme color of blue in 2023. Resounding a declaration of “WE ARE BACK” invites overseas buyers around the world to Furniture China and Maison Shanghai 2023, a grand return in the coming September.

As one of the prominent exhibitions, the scale of Furniture China 2023, concurrently with Maison Shanghai 2023, is expected to reach 300,000㎡, more than 2,500 high-quality furniture and home furnishing exhibitors will gather to showcase the cutting-edge furniture design, advanced material application, intelligent manufacturing skill, low-carbon environmental protection technology, trendy lifestyle and innovative business model. 200,000+ professional buyers home and abroad from 160 countries and regions are expected to visit.

200+ International Brands Come Back with Honor

High-end Furniture, Fine materials, Modern Furnishings are under one roof

Up to now, 90% of the exhibition area of Furniture China & Maison Shanghai has been sold out, among which, 20,000+ sqm’ International Brands Pavilion is about to receive the honor return of 5 national pavilions including France, Belgium, Turkey, Malaysia and Japan as well as more than 200 international brands like ASIADES, ACTONA, KODA, MEDAL NV, UNIQUE, VERDON, GORDON GU coming from 26 countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia, India, etc. ELASTRON from Portugal, QUEBEC WOOD from Canada, SABA, EXOR, LUMAXA from Germany, URUFOR from Uruguay, ALFA from Switzerland, DAVIS from Poland, the American Hardwood Export Council, and the French Wood Association will also return to FMP.

Furthermore, there are alsodomestic brands with excellent international vision, including leading home furniture&design brands KukaHome, MANWAH, DESIGNHOME, EXPOCASA, YESWOOD, Sikexin, SLEEMON, Henglin, Keeson, LULACASA, Zhonghao, Dickson, FULL ITALIAN HOME, BP PLATINUM, Marsden, Zhihao, Boking, Tunni, Homepaint, UE and ILE, etc. The high-end materials Brands include Remacro, OKIN, Taien, LINAK, Loctek, Jiechang, CENRO, Mulin, Emomo, Kaidi, Limoss, Carya, LEXIN, TB, Yihuang, Jiali, PENGXIANG, AkzoNobel, BOFEI, Meixin, GONGRUI, EK Textile, Novatex, TONY VELUDO, GIORGIONE, OTE, Aumerry and Hightex, etc. The exhibitors of Maison Shanghai cover Boutique home decoration, fashion lighting, high-end carpet brand like Flolenco, D.Sky, ASOS, Youli, Subili, St.Duolan, LAMOME, etc. and designers brands like TELLS, FINETHINGWOW, etc in DOD.

Gathering The World’s Attention

In 2021, China’s furniture exports reached US$73.8 billion, remaining the world’s largest furniture exporter, with industrial power that will affect the world. As an important display platform for Chinese furniture to the world, Furniture China has extensive and far-reaching international influence.

The growth curve of Furniture China‘s overseas visitors is one of the most accurate reference indicators for China’s furniture exports, which increased from US$5.417 billion in 2002 to US$56.093 billion in 2019. Correspondingly, the overseas visitors of the fair expanded from 2,600 visits in 2002 to 21,078 visits in 2019, covering 160 countries and regions around the world.

The data speaks, there is no doubt about the strength of Furniture China as one of the world’s leading furniture exhibitions and its strong attraction to overseas buyers from all over the world.

We are ready to meet you all onsite.

11-15 September

SNIEC & SWEECC, Pudong, Shanghai

Floorplan: https://www.furniture-china.cn/en/lp/prlp

Visitor Registration: https://b8h.cn/Xvn9CK

Organizer: https://www.furniture-china.cn/en/about-fur/organizers

