Cost vs Conscience: Booking.com Delves into the Dilemma Dividing Sustainable Travel in 2023

PRNewswire April 27, 2023
  • 64% of Australians say they want to travel more sustainably over the coming 12 months, 
  • Over half (58%) of Aussie travellers believe more sustainable travel options are too expensive
  • 500,000+ accommodations are being recognised for sustainability efforts with a Travel Sustainable badge on Booking.com

SYDNEY, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Booking.com has revealed its most extensive sustainable travel research to date, spotlighting a dilemma – travellers feel forced to choose between cutting costs and being more mindful about sustainable travel choices. With insights gathered from more than 33,000 travellers across 35 countries and territories.

At a time of general global uncertainty, travelling more sustainably continues to be front of mind for Australians, with almost three-quarters of travellers (72%) believing people need to act now and make more sustainable travel choices.

“Booking.com’s 2023 Sustainable Travel research confirms an intersection between the current cost of living concerns and the extreme climate events witnessed in our region, which has led to a greater demand for both more budget and planet-friendly travel options.” said Laura Houldsworth, Managing Director Asia Pacific at Booking.com.

“We are listening and together with our partners across the industry, we are examining every part of the trip to not only support our travellers but to also benefit our Australian communities and environments.”

“We are committed to making it easier for everyone to experience travel in a more mindful and responsible way, no matter where they are on their sustainability journey. More than 500,000 properties globally are now being recognized for their sustainability efforts with a Travel Sustainable badge including over 9,000 in Australia.”

