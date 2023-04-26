AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
World Intellectual Property Day 2023: The 133rd Canton Fair Further Enhances Intellectual Property Rights Protection, Maintaining a Secure International Trading Environment

PRNewswire April 27, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In anticipation of the World Intellectual Property Day, at the 133rd China Import and Export Fair (“Canton Fair”, “the Fair”), Guangdong Provincial Market Supervision Bureau (Intellectual Property Office) and China Foreign Trade Centre—organizer of the Canton Fair, signed the “Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement on Intellectual Property Protection (“the Agreement”).” By signing this agreement, Canton Fair will be able to improve the whole chain of intellectual property protection, and through continuous optimization of IPR protection mechanism, it will continue to foster international trade.

(PRNewsfoto/Canton Fair)

Wen Zhongliang, Vice Secretary General of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, said in the signing ceremony that, with a comprehensive “online + offline” intellectual property protection system in place during the exhibition, coupled with a team of authoritative experts from various industries, the Canton Fair is committed to facilitating high-quality and orderly trade between suppliers and buyers. With the support of the Agreement, the Canton Fair’s intellectual property protection will reach an unprecedented level. It will provide global buyers with a comprehensive international trade platform with improved functions, better services, and enhanced efficiency.

The Canton Fair launched IPR protection special campaign back in 1992, the earliest exhibition in China to protect IPR. As part of its efforts to provide better and more convenient intellectual property support services to global business people, the 133rd Canton Fair established service desks in each of the 4 exhibition areas and introduced a new online and offline service system simultaneously. By doing so, both buyers and exhibitors have been able to maintain their trade interests more effectively, creating a harmonious and safe international trade environment for the Canton Fair.

The 133rd Canton Fair has effectively rejuvenated the exhibitors’ drive towards innovation and safeguarding intellectual property. Timed to coincide with the World Intellectual Property Day, the Fair has partnered with an influx of high-quality companies that specialize in patent R&D and boast significant innovation potential. These companies showcase their latest research and development achievements in various industries throughout China to a worldwide audience.

For more information about the exhibits and intellectual property technologies at the 133rd Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16  or contact: Ms. Cai, [email protected].

 

SOURCE Canton Fair

