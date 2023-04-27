CARRO and Huawei Cloud APAC deepen ongoing cloud collaboration

The MOU aims to collaborate on the development of cloud based digital solutions with future technology powered by Huawei Cloud

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CARRO, the Singapore’s largest AI-driven used car that offers a full-stack service for all aspects of car ownership and Huawei Cloud APAC today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to continuously deepen ongoing cloud collaboration. Huawei Cloud will play a role and provide its expertise as the technology partner and solution integrator for project planning and implementation using Huawei Cloud’s solution and related partner integrated digital solution, and to support CARRO’s technology development for future business expansion in the field of AI, website hosting, image recognition, data science development. The Parties will jointly plan for joint marketing programmes that are mutually-agreed by both Parties, which may include but not limited to, summits, events, webinars and memorandum of understanding/collaboration ceremonies.

Bryan Tan, Chief Data Scientist and CEO of CARRO Indonesia, said, “As technologies especially Cloud increasingly play an important role in our society, we believe today’s milestone is vital for the CARRO to enhance its Cloud technology infrastructure which is aligned with the online vehicle transaction digital transformation. With Huawei Cloud’s strong support, cloud will be the important factor to enable CARRO to become a digitalization and intelligence leading company in the APAC.”

Mr. Zeng Xingyun, President of Huawei Cloud APAC said that the partnership between CARRO and Huawei Cloud is an important part of Huawei’s commitment to “Grow in Singapore, Contribute to Singapore“. He expected that with Huawei Cloud’s expertise in the Singapore market and its establishment of Cloud services in the country in recent years, Huawei customers can fully grow their business with less complex process and all of customers’ data would be stored in Singapore with high service availability. Our long-term focus on investing in Asia Pacific markets, with the launch of AZ5 in Singapore in 2022. We’re sure to serve CARRO’s business well.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Huawei Cloud is the fastest growing mainstream public cloud provider among the top 5 vendors. It has become one of the best partners in enterprise digital transformation. It has served more than 30 financial customers, more than 100 government customers, and more than 200 Internet and cloud-native value customers in the Asia-Pacific region. It also has local service teams in more than 10 Asia-Pacific countries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/carro-and-huawei-cloud-apac-deepen-ongoing-cloud-collaboration-301809401.html

SOURCE Huawei