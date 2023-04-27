ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K Wins TIPA World Award 2023 for Best Professional Photo Monitor

BREA, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announces that its ColorPro VP2786-4K monitor has won the TIPA (Technical Image Press Association) World Award 2023 for Best Professional Photo Monitor. This prestigious award recognizes excellence in the photography and imaging industry, and ViewSonic is proud to be recognized as a significant contributor in this space. The 27″ UHD monitor has been validated by Fogra and Idealliance, and delivers ultimate color precision, making it the perfect choice for creative professionals who demand the highest levels of color accuracy and image quality from digital to print.

“The ColorPro series has been specifically crafted to cater to the needs of creative professionals for color-critical tasks. We recognize the significance of maintaining color consistency between digital and print mediums, which is precisely why we developed the ColorPro VP2786-4K monitor,” said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. “We are pleased to consistently receive recognition for our products from TIPA – one of the most influential creative experts in the photography industry. We’ll continue to work closely with the creators’ community and raise the bar for professional tools and color calibration solutions.”

For precise screen-to-paper color accuracy, the ColorPro VP2786-4K monitor has been certified by Fogra, which guarantees absolute color reproduction. The ColorPro VP2786-4K monitor provides accurate color reproduction on both digital and print media with 100% coverage of the Adobe RGB gamut and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut.

The monitor is paired with ColorPro Wheel, an embedded color sensor that allows for easy and flexible color and display adjustments and calibration via Colorbration+ software. The monitor’s exclusive ColorPro Sense® software can also connect to Pantone®️ Digital Color online data for optimal color performance.

In addition to the TIPA World Award, the innovative display was critically acclaimed for its design – winning the coveted iF Design Award 2021, GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2021, and Wallpaper* Smart Space Award 2021 in the ‘Smartest Design + Tech Collaboration’ category.

