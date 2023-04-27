AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Olight donated over $143,429.03 raised from its global sale to fuel Autism Awareness

PRNewswire April 27, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — April is known as World Autism Awareness Month. Olight, a global enterprise delivering illumination tools has pitched in by hosting a global Autism Awareness Sale, raising $143,429.03 to support and raise Autism awareness worldwide.

Guided by their brand’s mission to”Illuminate Your World”, Olight has always been passionate about public welfare, shedding its light on those in need with their global footprint. From natural disaster relief, the widespread COVID-19, to the annual breast cancer awareness sale, Olight endeavors to help people recover from difficult situations and spread kindness around the world.

This year, a global Autism Awareness Sale was their first attempt to support this cause. This profound online fundraising campaign has been held in 13 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Japan, Thailand, Korea, and China. Olight created the exclusive i5T Autism Awareness Edition flashlight just for this sale.

The i5T Autism Awareness Edition is an EDC flashlight in rainbow colors and engraved with a special infinity symbol, representing the diversity of humanity. It also implies Olight’s advocacy and theme for this campaign – Embracing All. Everyone communicates with the world in their own ways, and all different ways of thinking, learning, or behaving should be understood and embraced.

To show their support, all the proceeds from this product totaling over $143,429.03 will be donated to relevant Autism organizations globally, including the Organization for Autism Research (US), Autism Spectrum Australia (Australia), National Autistic Society (UK), etc. The specific usage of these funds will also be announced on Olight’s Official Social Media pages.

“We’re just doing the best we can to offer more help and care to society. The generosity of our supporters is instrumental for this campaign to get off the ground. We simply can’t express how deeply appreciative we are for that “. The CEO of Olight, Fox Fan said.

Learn more about Olight.
With more than 15 years of experience in lighting tools, Olight is dedicated to offering high-quality illumination products, including EDC lights, outdoor lights, rail-mounted lights, ambient lights, headlamps, bike lights, accessories, and more.

SOURCE OLIGHT E-COMMERCE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

