Pilsner Urquell: The Original Beer Experience opens in Central Prague

PRNewswire April 27, 2023

Pilsner Urquell: The Original Beer Experience, a new brand home for Pilsner Urquell, just opened in the heart of Prague. This immersive Experience tells the story of the world’s first Pilsner beer, celebrating Pilsner Urquell’s central place in Czech history and culture.

PRAGUE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Located on Prague’s Wenceslas Square, the venue delivers a visitor experience of a kind not seen before in the Czech Republic. Visitors discover the nation’s famous beer culture and learn all about its most beloved brand, Pilsner Urquell, in an innovative sensory tour full of technologies to entertain.

Pilsner Urquell, the world’s first golden Pilsner lager, was first created in the city of Plzeň in 1842. The Pilsner beer style now accounts for 70% of beer drunk worldwide, but Pilsner Urquell remains in a class of its own and is brewed exclusively in Plzeň, Czechia. The new brand home brings this amazing story to visitors to Prague, now established among Europe’s top tourist destinations.

“The Experience will make a big contribution to entertainment in Prague,” said Nick Penny, General Manager at The Original Experience Company. “It’s a dream come true to bring to life this dynamic, educational and fun visitor attraction paying homage to a true Czech icon.”

The Original Tour takes guests on a multimedia journey through the story behind the original Pilsner and how it is brewed, including a 360° interactive game zone and Pilsner Urquell beer tasting in the Beer Hall. State-of-the-art audio guides provide an entertaining narrative in the main languages used by tourists in Prague including Czech, English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese and Mandarin.

Other tour options include the Tapster Academy, where visitors learn the art of pouring the perfect Pilsner the Czech way. There is also a stylish street taproom operating independently of the visitor tours. Entry for the Original Tour starts at CZK 490 (approx. €21), while entry for the Tapster Academy starts at CZK 659 (€27.90).

Designed by experience design and production company BRC Imagination Arts, the brand home is managed by The Original Experience Company, an official license holder from the brewery Plzeňský Prazdroj a.s.

“The first batch of Pilsner Urquell was brewed on 5 October 1842. Now, 180 years later, we are bringing the full story of Pilsner lager to Prague through the Pilsner Urquell Experience,” says Rudolf Šlehofer, Craft and Heritage Director at Plzeňský Prazdroj.

Pilsner Urquell: The Original Beer Experience Logo

   

SOURCE Pilsner Urquell: The Original Beer Experience

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

