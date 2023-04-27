AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fractal EMS Expands Reach into Australia and Canada

PRNewswire April 27, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fractal EMS Inc. (“Fractal EMS”), the leader in energy storage controls, announced their expansion into Australia and Canada. This news follows an announcement in January that detailed Fractal’s integration of Brazil’s largest battery, a 30 MW / 60 MWh BESS owned by ISTEEP and developed by You.On.

Fractal EMS has begun integration of an Australian portfolio of six energy storage systems in Queensland under developer Penske for Energy Queensland (“EQL”). Each 4 MW / 8 MWh BESS will provide active power dispatch and frequency control for Queensland. Commissioning is slated to begin Q4 2023 for the first 3 projects and Q1 2024 for projects 4-6.

Fractal EMS was also selected to provide controls for a utility-scale BESS with Sungrid (the EPC) for Yukon Electric Corporation (“YEC”) in Yukon, Canada. The 20 MW / 40 MWh BESS will provide frequency regulation, voltage support and blackstart. Project completion is anticipated in February 2024.

Daniel Crotzer, CEO of Fractal EMS, noted that the demand for storage is at a critical stage. “The evolution of renewables and storage is spreading globally.” Storage owners need equipment and EMS that can:

  • Maintain high uptime/availably to achieve projected revenues
  • Manage different equipment under a universal control system
  • Unlock a continuously changing supply chain
  • Provide stringent cyber security

About Fractal EMS 

Fractal EMS is a fully vertical, onsite controls platform that includes controls, networking, SCADA, historian and HMI (with optional monitoring, maintenance and bid optimization). Fractal EMS provides full command, control, monitoring and management for storage and solar projects. Fractal EMS was designed by experienced operators to maximize safety and profitability of storage and hybrid systems. Fractal has 4 GWh in operation and over 11 GWh of awarded projects. Visit the website for more information: www.FractalEMS.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fractal-ems-expands-reach-into-australia-and-canada-301809650.html

SOURCE Fractal EMS Inc.

