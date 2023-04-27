KryptoGO Wins Three Awards at ETHGlobal Tokyo Hackathon!

Join hands with YGG Japan and IVC to lay out GamiFi industry

TAIPEI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The KryptoGO team, led by CEO Kordan Ou, has won three awards at the ETHGlobal Tokyo Hackathon from April 14 to 16. The team’s GameFi solution project, “Kukupon,” won awards from 1inch, WorldCoin, and Polygon, with 1inch receiving the top prize. KryptoGO’s ability to develop GameFi solutions has been recognized internationally.

Kukupon is a wallet-less solution designed for blockchain games that addresses the challenges facing the GameFi industry, such as promotion difficulties, real-name authentication requirements, attracting experienced players, high entry barriers for new players, low conversion rates of KOL marketing, and performance limitations. The solution provides various solutions, such as open player or KOL sponsorship, allowing other players to participate for free, and giving game developers the freedom to allocate promotional budgets.

“Kukupon is like a real-world gift card,” explained Kordan. The combination of gift cards and blockchain technology offers users a secure way to enter the GameFi world using codes to redeem in-game rewards or currency. Game developers can also engage players by offering discounts, and Kukupon makes it easy to track promotional results and target specific user groups, making it an effective tool for marketing and community building campaigns.

Kukupon utilizes unique technologies such as ERC-4337 for handling private key issues, L2 for speeding up transactions, and Zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) to ensure player identity is verified and to avoid double redemption. The solution eliminates the need for private keys and wallets, allowing users to make transactions without having to have a specific amount of money or any of the memory burdens associated with private key processing, allowing players to access accounts and play games using the same code on different devices.

KryptoGO has formed a joint venture with YGG Japan, the largest blockchain gaming union, and IVC, one of the largest GameFi Ventures, to develop the GameFi wallet. The team’s role is to optimize the experience of managing game assets across the chain. KryptoGO’s WaaS services “multi-chain asset management” and “user-friendly” solve the problem of many game developers preferring to develop their own blockchains, which raises the barrier to entry for players. Users can manage all their virtual assets with just a phone number, making the transition from Web2 to Web3 games easier, regardless of which blockchain the game is running on. All game assets are accessible and highly secure in KryptoGO WaaS, making it the best choice for cross-game inventory.

“KryptoGO specializes in WaaS, helping companies address the issues of onboarding and scaling in the Web 3 world,” said Kordan. “Our key proposition is to provide an easy-to-use wallet that allows them to communicate across games and hold all game assets securely.”

The awards reflect KryptoGO’s commitment to the GameFi industry this year, and the team will be actively pursuing GameFi with WaaS services in the future.

About KryptoGO:

KryptoGO is a one-stop Web3 infrastructure platform that focuses on security and compliance. It uses blockchain, artificial intelligence, and regtech to build a secure, reliable, and fully transparent decentralized financial virtual asset management platform. The company provides reliable virtual asset management functions for enterprises and individual users, becoming a solid bridge connecting on-chain assets to offline applications. KryptoGO’s WaaS provides one-stop identity authentication and risk review solutions.

