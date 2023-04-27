AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Integra’s AI-powered product wins the Leadership in Innovation – Tech Products and Platforms Award at the nasscom SME Inspire Awards

PRNewswire April 27, 2023

Integra was recognized for its AI-based language assessment and guided editing platform – iNLP.

PONDICHERRY, India, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Integra Software Services, a leading provider of technology and content solutions, has been awarded the prestigious Leadership in Innovation – Tech Products and Platforms award at the nasscom SME Inspire Awards 2023 for its outstanding innovation and thought leadership in cutting-edge AI-powered solution – iNLP.

Integra’s AI-powered product wins the Leadership in Innovation – Tech Products and Platforms Award at the nasscom SME Inspire Awards

The nasscom SME Inspire Awards are a prestigious recognition, conferred by the judging panel composed of leading industry experts. These awards acknowledge organizations that have shown exceptional innovation and impact in offering intelligent, transformative solutions.

We are honoured to be recognized by nasscom for innovation. We take pride in developing customer-centric products that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques to help them succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. I dedicate this recognition to all our customers for believing in us and our exceptional team at Integra, who continuously strive to build innovative solutions for different segments of businesses,” said Mr. Sriram Subramanya, Founder, MD & CEO of Integra Software Services.

Integra has been leading the transformation brought about by intelligent technologies by delivering cutting-edge, AI-powered products to client organizations worldwide. Their award-winning AI-powered, cloud-based language assessment and guided editing platform – iNLP is a prime example of this innovation. It utilizes NLP and Deep Learning techniques to intelligently carryout in-depth analysis to easily identify complex errors and provide contextual language recommendations.

Integra also offers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and platforms that expedite content and production workflows for publishers, providing them with significant advantages in terms of time, cost, and efficiency.

About Integra:

Integra is a leading provider of technology and content solutions for publishers, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, and financial services companies worldwide. With nearly three decades of experience in delivering cutting-edge solutions, Integra has built a reputation for innovation, reliability, and excellence. For more information, please visit www.integranxt.com.

Integra Software Services Logo

 

SOURCE Integra Software Services

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.