BingX Supports the Upcoming Launch and Listing of SUI ($SUI)

PRNewswire April 28, 2023

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, is excited to announce its support for the launch of SUI Mainnet and its Spot Listing on 3 May 2023.

Sui is a Layer 1 blockchain redesigned and built from the ground up, allowing creators and developers to more easily build experiences that satisfy future Web3 users. Sui is a decentralized proof-of-stake blockchain with horizontally scalable throughput and storage, allowing for high-speed and low-cost application development.

The aim of the Mainnet launch is to increase awareness about blockchain with everyone in mind, entrepreneurs, startups, and not just developers. By supporting the SUI Mainnet launch, BingX is helping to reshape the crypto industry through SUI’s speed and scalability, with an innovative approach that leverages the fact that a large number of blockchain transactions involve non-overlapping states, enabling parallel processing. In addition, Sui is optimized for single-write objects, eliminating the need for consensus in simple transactions. With latency so low, Sui is a key enabler for incorporating transactions into games and other environments that require real-time completion. In a world of ever-decreasing bandwidth costs, Sui is creating an ecosystem of services that make activities like voting on behalf of users simple, fun, and perhaps profitable.

“We are delighted to support the launch of SUI Mainnet.” said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. “We share the vision of revolutionising the digital asset ecosystem, creating a safer, more accessible world of digital currencies with the potential to disrupt the traditional financial system. BingX is always looking to partner and introduce more quality projects to benefit our users and change the crypto landscape.”

With this announcement, a series of SUI events will be launched from May 3, with prizes totaling up to $100,000! During the event, all new and existing users who sign up can enjoy SUI spot trading pairs (spot grid and unlimited grid) with 0 handling fee for 7 days. New users registered during the event can receive up to 5125USDT. Other perks would be SUI airdrops and a spin and win contest for a chance to win $30,000 SUI!

Find out more details at BingX Spot Listing Page.

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

SOURCE BingX

