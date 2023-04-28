AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

28GW TOPCon manufacturing capacity added in Astronergy

PRNewswire April 28, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Manufacturing bases of Astronergy saw 28GW n-type TOPCon manufacturing capacity grow on April 27, marking once more enhancement in the company’s n-type TOPCon production strength after loading 5GW TOPCon module manufacturing capacity in early April this year.

The phase four project of Astronergy Manufacturing Base saw the move-in of 8GW n-type TOPCon cell equipment and 12GW TOPCon module equipment to one of its new cell workshops and two of its new module workshops on April 27. And at the same day, 8GW TOPCon cell equipment arrived at Astronergy Fengyang Manufacturing Base workshop and was ready to start the trial run.

Loading new TOPCon manufacturing capacities in two manufacturing bases simultaneously, the absolute confidence and strength of Astronergy in its TOPCon tech and TOPCon modules are evident.

The capacity leapfrog of TOPCon at Haining Manufacturing Base – Astronergy global headquarters and R&D center makes the base hitting production capacities of over 17GW PV cells and over 24GW PV modules.

Said Haiyan Huang, EVP & CSO at Astronergy, the 8GW TOPCon cell equipment and 12GW TOPCon module equipment are expected to gradually run at full load 60 days later and Haining Base is to fulfil its target of doubling production capacity and production value before 2025.

As a newly exposed and the sixth manufacturing base of Astronergy, Fengyang Manufacturing Base is in China’s Anhui province, focusing on TOPCon cell production. Soon after the equipment is in place, the manufacturing base will see the rollout of the first piece TOPCon cell in late May and is expected to run at full capacity in June.

As the pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules, Astronergy is aiming to make the TOPCon modules one of its main products. Adding new TOPCon capacities in cells and modules is certainly a firm step forward to being the competitive supplier of PV modules worldwide.

SOURCE Astronergy

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.