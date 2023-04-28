AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Eilat Presents The World’s First Sunscreen Formulated To Nourish Endangered Coral Reefs

PRNewswire April 29, 2023

‘Reef Relief’ to help turn the tide on coral bleaching

EILAT, Israel, April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Eilat, the resort city of the State of Israel, is presenting the world’s first sunscreen that is scientifically formulated not only to protect the skin from UV rays but to feed and nourish endangered coral reefs. 

‘Reef Relief’ to help turn the tide on coral bleaching

 

Eilat is home to the ecological wonder of the planet’s northernmost shallow-water reef and passionate about protecting it and other coral reefs. Coral is facing serious threats from climate change, pollution, and other human activities, with an estimated 14,000 tons of sunscreen ending up in the world’s oceans every year. As many as 80% of ordinary sunscreens contain chemicals that contribute to coral bleaching and dying reefs.

While some manufacturers have begun to remove harmful chemicals like Oxybenzone, Reef Relief goes further than any other sunscreen on the planet to protect coral reefs and help them thrive.

Marine and skincare specialists have developed a new formulation based on a non-nano, titanium-dioxide-based, mineral sunscreen. The base formula is ecocert compliant and has undergone extensive aquatic safety testing, to include c. elegans, freshwater fish, saltwater fish and coral larvae.  The added reef nourishing formula is a bespoke blend of FDA-compliant trace minerals used by coral farmers to feed and support healthy growth in coral.

Giovanni Giallongo, Marine Biologist at the Ben Gurion University of the Negev in Eilat, said, “The development of a sunscreen that not only doesn’t harm coral, but has the potential to feed and nourish our reefs, is an important step towards protecting and preserving our oceans. Reef Relief could feed into the health of communities underwater and on land.”

Reef Relief sunscreen also presents to the world another first, a brand-new certification – not just SPF, but RPF:  Reef Protection Factor.

An increasing number of products claim to be ‘reef-friendly’ or ‘reef-safe’, but there is a lack of regulation in this area which means that consumers are easily being misled. It’s hoped that the new RPF marque will become an industry standard and spread beyond Israel, worldwide, helping consumers make responsible choices.

Giallongo added, “This is a way of identifying sunscreen that truly cares for coral. An RPF marque as an industry standard: this could be game-changing.”

The State City of Eilat is committed to environmental sustainability and has proven a fertile ground for R&D into aquaculture, biotechnology and renewable and sustainable energy.

This latest initiative, it is hoped by Eilat, will help protect one of our planet’s most precious ecosystems, while attracting newly eco-conscious tourist visitors to explore the stunning Red Sea reefs in areas like their Coral Beach Nature Reserve and Dolphin Reef. Reef Relief is currently undergoing consumer trials.

For more information about Reef Relief, please visit www.reefreliefsunscreen.com or www.eilat.city/en

 

‘Reef Relief’ to help turn the tide on coral bleaching

 

SOURCE The City of Eilat

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.