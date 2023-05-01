GILEAD SCIENCES ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ASIA PACIFIC RAINBOW GRANT 2023

–Gilead Sciences Celebrates the Fifth Anniversary Milestone of the Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant, with More Than US$4.5 Million Awarded to Organizations across the Asia Pacific Region to Date –

– Grant Program in 2023 Invites HIV-Focused Community-Based Organizations to Apply for Funding for Innovative Projects Centered on Theme ‘Reducing Stigma & Improving Equity’ –

SINGAPORE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gilead Sciences, Inc. today announced the launch of its 2023 Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant, marking the fifth anniversary milestone of a regional program which supports community projects to address HIV-related needs in Asia Pacific. Non-profit organizations are invited to submit their applications for 2023 funding online through the Gilead Grant portal starting today. The submission deadline ends on 28 July 2023, 11:59pm GMT+8.

In Asia Pacific, there are still about six million people living with HIV in the region[1] who face social and cultural stigma and punitive laws that prevent them from improving their health-related quality of life, including getting tested, accessing basic healthcare services, progressing socially and economically, or even discuss sexual health openly.[2],[3] Gilead aims to empower underserved communities that experience obstacles to care and help people living with HIV (PLHIV) lead healthy and enriching lives. Ending HIV as a global health threat starts with eliminating all forms of HIV-related stigma to ensure that all people can safely access the high-quality HIV prevention, care, treatment, and other healthcare services they need.

This year, the Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant will focus on the theme of ‘Reducing Stigma & Improving Equity’. The grant targets community projects that place PLHIV and their communities at the heart of care, grounded in 1) Addressing HIV-related social determinants of health that impact at-risk populations; 2) Integrating mental wellness in HIV care & stigma; and 3) Uplifting populations ‘being left behind’.

“All too often, HIV-related stigma and inequity have serious consequences on quality-of-life for PLHIV and persons-at-risk. Through the Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant, we are eager to bring integrated and people-centric responses to the forefront of HIV community projects in this region, empowering organizations to end the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere,” said Alex Kalomparis, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences.

Since 2018, more than US$4.5 million in funding support has been provided to 84 organizations spanning over 112 projects in this region.

For more information about Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant and examples of its former projects, please visit www.gileadrainbowgrant.com.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com.

About the Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant

The Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant program is a corporate giving initiative dedicated to supporting HIV-related projects that address the challenges faced by communities affected by HIV. The Rainbow Grant program aims to empower, engage and form partnerships and alliances so that people living with HIV can achieve the best quality of life possible. Since 2018, more than US$4.5 million have been awarded to 112 projects across Asia Pacific. For more information about the grant program and the grantees and their stories, please visit https://www.gileadrainbowgrant.com.

