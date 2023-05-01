AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

SHERATON BALI KUTA RESORT OFFERS THE ULTIMATE BALI SUNSET ESCAPE PACKAGE FOR TRAVELLERS

PRNewswire May 1, 2023

BALI, Indonesia, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Renowned for its legendary surf beach, warm hospitality, and recent plethora of new developed entertainment sites stretched along its shoreline, Kuta is a four-letter word that is familiar to the ears of those visiting the island of the Gods. Travellers can easily walk and explore more than the surface of what Kuta has to offer, from the newly built Kuta Beach Skate Park, Pasar Seni Kuta, traditional Kuta Art Market, Beachwalk Shopping Centre, to Legian’s vibrant nightlife scenes.

Nestled prominently in the heart of this vibrant neighbourhood, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort welcomes travellers with an irresistible stay package designed for travellers that seek for a memorable island holiday experience. The amazing deal, Bali Sunset Escape, offers guests the opportunity to stay longer and benefit from its series of unique offerings throughout their stay.

BALI SUNSET ESCAPE PACKAGE

  • Daily buffet breakfast for two
  • One-time complimentary buffet dinner for two
  • One-time complimentary sunset drinks for two at Sundowner Rooftop
  • Complimentary spa credit worth of AUD 10 with a minimum spend of AUD 36++
  • Complimentary resort activities for kids and adult
  • 20% off on Food and Beverage

Bali Sunset Escape package is available for reservations with a minimum stay of three (3) consecutive nights, with rates starting from AUD 230++ per room per night from the Guest Room category. Guests looking to stay longer can save more and earn more benefits. Reservations can be made through https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dpsks-sheraton-bali-kuta-resort/overview/

“Bali Sunset Escape offers our guests the opportunity to stay at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort longer and discover the range of unique offerings that makes up the ultimate Bali holiday, from stunning sunsets, delicious cuisines, to fun activities for all ages in Kuta,” says Ashley Lai, Cluster General Manager of Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sheraton-bali-kuta-resort-offers-the-ultimate-bali-sunset-escape-package-for-travellers-301811767.html

SOURCE Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.