Zimmer Biomet Announces Acquisition of OSSIS

SINGAPORE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire OSSIS, a privately-held medical device company that specializes in personalized 3D printed implants, as well as complex hip replacements, including second-time hip replacements and replacements involving bone tumors and trauma.

OSSIS provides rapid design and production of personalized implants that align with Zimmer Biomet’s commitment to providing personalized experiences, with the goal of improving patient outcomes. This acquisition demonstrates Zimmer Biomet’s commitment to advancing innovation in the medical technology industry and strengthens the Company’s position as a global medical technology leader.

Zimmer Biomet announced in July 2021 an agreement with OSSIS as the Company’s Asia Pacific partner for patient-specific 3D-printed titanium hip joint replacements and other pelvic bone replacement surgery. The partnership was expanded to Europe, Middle East, and Africa in December 2022. The acquisition marks the continuation of a successful partnership and will allow Zimmer Biomet to enhance the Company’s hip reconstruction product portfolio.

“Combining OSSIS’s more than 16 years of clinical experience and engineering expertise with Zimmer Biomet’s extensive network across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa demonstrates our commitment to bring transformative med tech advancements to patients in need,” said Sang Yi, Zimmer Biomet Asia Pacific Group President. “We are very pleased to partner with these patients and their physicians as we work toward our mission to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people around the world.”

“Zimmer Biomet shares our ethos of innovative technology with a strong patient focus, and OSSIS is thrilled to join Zimmer Biomet’s established portfolio with cutting-edge solutions and expert capabilities,” said Kelvin Hyland, OSSIS Managing Director.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit http://www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at https://twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

