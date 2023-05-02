EcoFlow to showcase its latest sustainable innovations at the Smart Energy Expo 2023 in Australia

From home to outdoors, EcoFlow offers reliable and accessible renewable power solutions.

SYDNEY, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, the leading sustainable energy solutions company, will debut its latest energy solutions and smart devices at the Smart Energy Council Conference and Exhibition in Sydney, on May 3-4, 2023. The company aims to be a trusted energy companion for individuals and families worldwide, providing renewable power solutions for homes, outdoors, and mobile spaces.

One of the highlights of the event will be the RIVER 2 Series, a 3-product line of affordable, best-in-class, entry-level portable power stations under 1kWh, as well as a reliable energy source for on-the-go lifestyles and emergency home backup for both individuals and families. The RIVER 2 Series offers industry-leading recharging speeds with the fastest full recharge in just an hour, and LFP batteries with a lifespan of 3000 cycles, all in a compact form with the lightest weight starting at 3.5kg. The range includes three models: RIVER 2, RIVER 2 Max and RIVER 2 Pro, all of which are available now in Australia.

EcoFlow’s Power Kits and PowerStream will also be featured at the event. Power Kits are the world’s first integrated, plug-and-play power solutions designed specifically for RVs, vans, boats, or tiny homes. Unlike traditional RV power solutions, Power Kits combine five components into one Power Hub that deals with all your power needs, saving you space and money by simply plugging in. PowerStream is a smart microinverter that channels solar power for immediate day and night use, maximizing energy bill savings. Compatible with EcoFlow Smart Plug, EcoFlow App, and all EcoFlow power stations, PowerStream comprises the first balcony solar system, providing smart monitoring, management, and optimization of home power.

EcoFlow will also unveil its latest smart devices, the WAVE 2 and GLACIER, at the Smart Energy Show. The WAVE 2 is a portable air conditioner and heater with powerful cooling and heating capabilities, while GLACIER is the world’s first portable fridge-freezer with an integrated ice-maker and plug-in battery. Both devices deliver a better and more convenient experience for outdoor enthusiasts and travelers on the go.

Joy Wu, Head of LAMEA&APAC for EcoFlow, states, “We’re thrilled to showcase our latest innovations at the Smart Energy Expo 2023 in Australia. We believe that our sustainable energy solutions will help individuals and families worldwide to embrace renewable energy and have a positive impact on the environment.”

To learn more about EcoFlow’s products, visit stand 18 in ICC Sydney at Smart Energy or EcoFlow’s official website.

Exhibition Information

Time: 3-4 May 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Address: Stand 18, ICC Sydney, 14 Darling Dr Sydney, NSW 2000

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

