Laurie Usewicz Becomes Relativity’s First Chief Partner Officer

The new executive appointment underscores Relativity’s continued investment in strategic partnerships and commitment to its partner ecosystem

CHICAGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced accomplished technology partnerships executive, Laurie Usewicz, will join Relativity as its first Chief Partner Officer (CPO). The newly created executive level position demonstrates the company’s strong prioritization of its partner community. Usewicz will apply her deep expertise as a go-to-market leader and channel executive to support Relativity’s expansive partner program.

“Partners are an essential part of how Relativity brings its purpose to life for our customers,” said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. “The partner and customer experience is at the center of everything we do and as such, it’s mission critical we have a dedicated leader who brings a wide depth in overall executive level channel expertise, partner program management and cross-functional know-how to harmonize our company’s partner motions. Laurie is just the person to bring the heightened executive level attention necessary to further elevate our approach to strategic partnerships and I know she’ll be a tremendous asset.”

Starting May 1, Usewicz will oversee Relativity’s technology partnerships, commercial partnerships, and corporate and business development teams. She is responsible for leading all go-to-market partner motions and will work cross functionally with Relativity’s executive team to drive alignment to deliver partner success. This encompasses all Relativity partners including legal service providers, technology partners and consulting firms. In addition, Usewicz’s team will formalize Relativity’s mission-driven corporate development engagements to drive ecosystem relationships.

“I have worked in technology and partnerships my entire 27-year career and I’ve had the unique opportunity to see firsthand how strategic partnerships are the connective tissue that transform good companies to great companies,” said Usewicz. “Relativity has already established a really special partner program that brings together an extraordinary community of innovators capable of having a lasting impact on today’s legal technology landscape. I’m excited to see what’s possible with an even deeper approach applied to partner advocacy and grateful to have the opportunity to be part of it.”

Most recently, Usewicz was Senior Vice President, Business Operations & Strategy, SumTotal at Cornerstone OnDemand, a pioneer and global leader in talent experience software-as-a-service (SaaS). Usewicz managed operations for the entire SumTotal business, which Cornerstone acquired from SkillSoft. She joined Cornerstone through the company’s acquisition of Saba Software and was the executive leader for the integration of Saba and Cornerstone. Following the integration, Usewicz ran sales strategy and business operations for the Americas for the combined company. Pre-acquisition, Usewicz ran global sales operations and partner alliances at Saba.

Prior to joining Saba, Usewicz was the Vice President of Worldwide Channels at Gemalto (formerly SafeNet), the Vice President of America’s Channel Sales at Blue Coat Systems, and held a variety of managerial roles, including Vice President of Security Products and Licensing Business at WestCon. Usewicz has been recognized by CRN Magazine as one of the Top 100 Women in the Channel and recognized on the Channel Chief list for six consecutive years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in marketing from St. John’s University.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne , manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

