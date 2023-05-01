AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • investigation

The Law Office of D. Gill Sperlein: Elon Musk to pay critic Randeep Hothi to settle defamation lawsuit

PRNewswire May 2, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has settled a defamation case brought against him by Randeep Hothi, an outspoken critic and independent researcher who published original investigative work casting doubts on many of Tesla’s claims about its technological capabilities, production capacity, and profitability. Hothi’s longstanding criticism of Musk and his companies led to the dispute at the center of the case, in which Musk allegedly defamed Hothi in an e-mail to a reporter, accusing him of harassing and harming Tesla employees. Following lengthy and hard-fought litigation, in March 2023, Musk asked Hothi to settle the case. In a statement released today, Hothi announced that he accepted Musk’s settlement offer.

Randeep Hothi

“I brought this case to defend my work, clear my name, and send a message,” said Hothi. “I believe I’ve accomplished that, thanks in no small part to Musk, whose own behavior over the last year has highlighted the need to scrutinize his every word and deed. This case was about taking a stand, not seeking fame or money. I feel vindicated.”

Hothi’s lawsuit followed a multi-year campaign by Musk attacking Hothi for his outspoken criticisms of Tesla. In April 2019, Tesla sought a restraining order against Hothi, alleging that Hothi struck an employee with his car in a Tesla factory parking lot. Hothi vehemently denied the accusation. When Hothi and his legal team successfully obtained a court order requiring Tesla to hand over video evidence of the alleged encounter, Tesla abruptly dropped its lawsuit in July 2019. Yet the following month, Musk e-mailed a reporter accusing Hothi of “actively harassing” and “almost kill[ing]” Tesla employees. That remark was later published and amplified to hundreds of thousands of people on Twitter. Musk’s accusations prompted an outpouring of public support for Hothi, including from whistleblowers, researchers, journalists, and critics.

D. Gill Sperlein, one of Hothi’s lawyers, said: “Last year, Musk famously promised that he would never ‘settle an unjust case.’ Yet, he has asked Mr. Hothi to accommodate him. We welcome Musk’s belated acknowledgment that this case was just.” Sperlein, who has represented Hothi since 2019, added: “Freedom of speech is undermined when the rich and powerful improperly act to silence and intimidate their critics.”

In August 2020, represented by Sperlein, Hothi filed a defamation lawsuit against Musk based on his remarks. Musk attempted to dispose of the case by arguing that his accusations were protected speech, and hence should be dismissed under California’s anti-SLAPP law. In January 2021, the trial court rejected Musk’s arguments, holding that Hothi “has demonstrated the probability that he can succeed on the merits of his claim” because Musk’s remarks were tantamount to an accusation of crime, and thus legally constituted defamation per se. In California, a plaintiff alleging defamation per se does not need to prove damages because harm is assumed, and juries are instructed they may award any sum they believe is reasonable, but no less than one dollar. Musk appealed, but a California Court of Appeal panel unanimously affirmed the trial court’s refusal to dismiss the case in December 2021. Thereafter, the parties commenced discovery. Hothi accepted Musk’s settlement offer on April 30, and is expected to request dismissal of the case on May 1, pursuant to the terms of the settlement agreement.The case is Hothi v. Musk, No. RG20069852 (Alameda Super. Ct.).

For more information on the case, contact:

D. Gill Sperlein, (415) 378-2625, [email protected]

 

SOURCE The Law Office of D. Gill Sperlein

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.