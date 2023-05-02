Cullen Jewellery Partners with Clear Neutral to Unveil Carbon Neutral Lab Grown Diamonds

This partnership ushers in a new era of ethical and sustainable fine jewellery

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cullen Jewellery, a leading ethical and accessible brand for premium lab grown engagement rings and fine jewellery, announced its exciting partnership with Clear Neutral, an innovative carbon neutral certification company. This collaboration brings a stunning collection of 100% carbon neutral lab grown diamonds to the market.

Cullen Jewellery is proud to be the first Australian company to offer GIA/IGI-certified and Carbon Neutral-certified diamonds. These exclusive diamonds provide a sustainable accessible option for clients who value quality and elegance. Every step of the diamond production process – from sourcing raw materials to the final polishing of each engagement ring – is meticulously evaluated and carbon offset by Clear Neutral.

Lab grown diamonds have emerged as an environmentally-conscious alternative to mined diamonds, addressing the negative impact of diamond mining on the environment and communities. Cullen Jewellery’s carbon neutral lab grown diamonds not only mitigate these concerns but also have their emissions offset through verified environmental projects worldwide.

“We are immensely proud of our partnership with Clear Neutral. By offering carbon neutral lab grown diamonds, we are taking a stand for a sustainable future and providing our clients with an ethical, elegant option that aligns with their values,” said Jordan Cullen, Director of Cullen Jewellery.

To celebrate this collaboration, Cullen Jewellery has unveiled a stunning collection of carbon neutral lab grown diamond engagement rings. For more information, visit https://cullenjewellery.com/clear-neutral.

About Cullen Jewellery

Cullen Jewellery was founded in 2018 by Jordan Cullen to celebrate life’s cherished moments, conscientiously. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Cullen Jewellery is a leading ethical and accessible brand for premium lab grown diamond and moissanite engagement rings.

Cullen Jewellery is committed to operating responsibly and sustainably through its positive community impact and exclusive use of lab grown gemstones. The elegant creations designed by Cullen Jewellery are synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship, empowering couples to embody their values for generations to come. For more information, please visit cullenjewellery.com and @cullenjewellery on Instagram.

About Clear Neutral

Clear Neutral is an innovative carbon neutral certification company that partners with companies worldwide to evaluate, reduce, and offset the carbon footprint of their lab grown diamonds. To learn more, please visit clearneutral.org .

