World Courier to Open a New Depot in Beijing as part of Company’s Global Expansion

PRNewswire May 5, 2023

BEIJING, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — World Courier, a global specialty logistics provider and a part of AmerisourceBergen, will open a new clinical and commercial depot in Beijing, China in 2023. As the biopharmaceutical market in China continues to expand, the state-of-the-art facility will better position World Courier to meet the growing demand for clinical supply support and commercial drug storage and distribution.

The new facility, which is nearly three times larger than the company’s current depot, enables World Courier to increase its storage capacity and expand the services and solutions it can offer biopharma companies. The features include:

  • Advanced technology solutions to drive operational efficiencies and ensure quality and reliability
  • Co-located transport and clinical storage flagship facility, which will include cryogenic storage to support cell and gene therapy products and increased capacity for heavyweight shipping
  • Multiple storage configurations to fit the varying needs of customers, such as pallet-type storage and high shelving system across different temperature ranges: 15 – 25°C, 2– 8°C and non-controlled.
  • State-of-the-art secondary packaging and re-labeling areas; capacity to provide on-site rental services to customers in China
  • Capacity to expand capabilities for the walk-in freezer (-15 to -25°C) and cryogenic storage (liquid nitrogen tanks)

“Our investment in this market reflects the growing demand for storage and distribution capacity, as well as high-quality, customizable services and solutions to support the innovative pharmaceutical products being developed today,” said Ann Wong, World Courier’s director of North Asia. “Our new facility enables us to meet the evolving needs of our customers and deliver the services needed to maintain product quality and viability throughout the transport, ultimately helping to ensure patients can benefit from the products they need.”

The new depot is one of a number of new facilities that AmerisourceBergen plans to open across the world. AmerisourceBergen’s network of businesses has committed more than $125 million to open or expand more than 25 facilities in strategic markets across Europe, Asia, Latin America and Europe.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/world-courier-to-open-a-new-depot-in-beijing-as-part-of-companys-global-expansion-301815502.html

SOURCE World Courier Beijing

